  • "He's a bit of a gunslinger": Joel Klatt reveals why Cam Ward is perfect fit for Tennessee Titans in 2025 NFL draft

By Deepesh Nair
Modified Apr 24, 2025 16:20 GMT
Cam Ward at NFL Draft-Play Football Prospect Clinic with Special Olympics (Source: Imagn)
Cam Ward at NFL Draft-Play Football Prospect Clinic with Special Olympics (Source: Imagn)

The stage is set for Miami Hurricanes QB Cam Ward to shine as the presumptive No. 1 pick of the 2025 NFL draft. After a lot of smoke and speculation around his potential destination, the dust seems to have settled.

With an impressive showdown at Miami pro day and confident interviews at the NFL Combine, the Miami star has solidified his prospects. Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans have made the final arrangements to make the call on April 24 at Green Bay.

This week, college football insider Joel Klatt released his mock draft 3.0, where he mentioned why Ward happens to be a perfect pick for the Titans.

Klatt claimed that his ability to sling the ball and utilize every opportunity makes him a standout. Moreover, Brian Callahan needs a QB for the future heading into the 2025 season and there is no other prospect in this year's draft class that could fit the spot.

“I think that we all generally know, where they're going to go. And it's Cam Ward from Miami. He's been assumed to be the number one pick for a long time, and I am not going to change that now,” Klatt said on his podcast on Tuesday. (Timestamp: 2:00)
youtube-cover
“Tennessee addressed its hole at left tackle by bringing in Dan Moore from Pittsburgh, to protect Cam Ward. So this fits in a lot of ways, and you guys know how I feel about Cam. Live arm. He can stretch the field, attack every blade of grass, as Daniel said, which I thought was a great way of putting it.
“He's a bit of a gunslinger, and that's really the only thing that gets him in trouble, is that he thinks he can make every single throw in the field, and there are times when he can put the ball in a precarious spot. Other than that, I'm a huge fan of Cam Ward. I love his story. He's going to be my top pick,” he added.
Cam Ward could also be a target for the Browns and for the Giants

Looking at the current scenario, on the eve of the 2025 NFL draft, it is highly unlikely that he gets passed by the Titans. But if that happens, the Cleveland Browns at No. 2 and the New York Giants at No. 3 stand strong to place a bet on the Miami star.

Even though both teams have secured their QB room with veteran talents like Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and others, Ward could be a great addition for the future. Both the teams lack depth and Ward could be a perfect candidate to develop him into a future franchise quarterback.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
