“He's been bringing a lot of great new energy” - Alabama DB Malachi Moore heaps praise on HC Kalen DeBoer for filling in $70M worth Nick Saban’s shoes

Alabama's new head coach, Kalen DeBoer, has been praised for revitalizing the team since taking over from the legendary coach Nick Saban. At Alabama’s Pro Day this Wednesday, defensive back Malachi Moore openly shared his thoughts:

“Just a lot of new changes,” he said. “Coach Saban left a great legacy here, but Coach DeBoer coming here and being man enough to come up here after Saban—it’s been really great.”

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

DeBoer’s arrival in Tuscaloosa in January was met with curiosity to overtake Saban’s job, who is valued at $70 million (per Celebrity Net Worth). The seasoned coach has a track record of 104-12 over nine seasons at Sioux Falls, Fresno State, and Washington.

“He’s been bringing a lot of great new energy into the atmosphere,” Moore continued. “And a lot of new ideas from just scheme-wise with Coach (Kane Wommack) and what we’re doing with having more vision on the quarterback and things like that. But it’s been fun.”

Just this week, four-star linebacker Darrel Johnson, hailing from Eastman, Georgia, pledged his commitment to the University of Alabama. Johnson, ranked 28th nationally, is the highest-rated recruit in the 2025 class. His decision underscores the allure of DeBoer’s vision for the program.

Expand Tweet

The Crimson Tide’s 2025 class is shaping up nicely, with Johnson joining a talented group. Wide receiver Derrick Smith (No. 8) and running back Anthony Rogers (No. 5) are also part of the incoming cohort.

Coach Kalen DeBoer lands $87 million mega-deal

Coach DeBoer is set to receive an eight-year contract worth at least $87 million, according to the AP. He will make $10 million in his first year at Alabama, having made $4.2 million in his final year at Washington Huskies.

Expand Tweet

Reportedly, Kalen DeBoer’s deal at Alabama runs through Dec. 31, 2033, and includes a salary of $11.75 million in his final year, with $250,000 annual raises.

Additionally, the board of trustees has approved the contracts of Alabama football's assistant coaches, coordinators, and support staff. Kane Wommack, Defense-DC/LB, will receive $1.55 million, and David Ballou, Support Staff-Director of Sports Performance, will receive $950,000. Nick Sheridan, Offense-Co-OC/QB, will be paid $1.35 million.

Also Read: “Haven’t met them” - Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban shares honest opinion about Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer’s family