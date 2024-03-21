“Haven’t met them” - Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban shares honest opinion about Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer’s family

Kristen Saban is all things Alabama. From her vigorous support to attending home games or traveling for road games, Nick Saban's daughter does everything with intensity when it comes to the Crimson Tide.

However, despite having expressed her support and welcoming new coach Kalen DeBoer, Kristen has yet to meet him in person.

When she was asked by a fan how she and her family feel about her father's replacement on X, she replied:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Haven't met them."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The atmosphere will not be the same in Tuscaloosa when the Alabama Crimson Tide hit the gridiron in the 2024 college football season under Kalen DeBoer.

As the DeBoer family steps into Tuscaloosa, there's anticipation about how they will integrate into the fabric of Alabama football which Nick Saban had made his own.

Also read: WATCH: Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban gives a glimpse into her all-girls trip to Mexico

Kristen Saban seeks 'girl chat' with Kalen DeBoer's daughter

Nick Saban and his family developed a familiar relationship with Alabama during his 17 years in charge. With him bidding farewell to the Tide in January, the spotlight has shifted to the incoming coach, Kalen DeBoer, and his family.

Amid this transition, Kristen Saban expressed her eagerness to connect with DeBoer's daughters, Alexis and Avery. In an Instagram Q&A session, Kristen revealed her willingness to engage with DeBoer’s family:

“I haven't met the family yet, but if his daughters want to have a girl chat about all things Bama, I'm here for them.”

Screenshot via Instagram

Despite Saban leaving, Kristen remains rooted in Alabama, stressing her attachment to the community, especially with her son attending school in Mountain Brook, which is in the Birmingham suburbs.

Also read: Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban cherishes Alabama memories seven days after former HC announced retirement - “We are at peace”

Can Kalen DeBoer hit the ground running at the Alabama Crimson Tide with the same efficiency as under former HC Nick Saban?