"He’s changing the culture": Five-star WR Calvin Russell makes feelings known on Fran Brown's Syracuse following major commitment move

Five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell committed to Syracuse on Saturday, making him the No. 1 pledge in Fran Brown’s 2026 recruiting class. If the Northwestern High School (Opa Locka, Florida) standout signs in December, he will become the highest-rated signee in the program’s history.
In an interview with On3, Russell credited Brown for his decision.
“Coach Fran, he’s a great leader," Russell said. "He does everything the right way. He’s changing the culture. He’s changing everyone’s mentality. He does everything he has to do. The conversations I had with Coach Fran, I trust him, I know he’s going to do right by me and my family.”
The 6-foot-5, 190-pound prospect is the teammate of Syracuse freshman wide receiver Darius Johnson. Russell is also the son of former Miami women's basketball player Chanivia Broussard.
As a junior last season, Russell led his high school to a 3A state championship under coach and ex-NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. He recorded 704 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 39 receptions, while also adding two rushing scores.
According to 247Sports, Russell is listed as the No. 21 overall player in the class of 2026, No. 3 receiver nationally and No. 2 prospect in Florida. He is also a multi-sport athlete who plans to suit up for Syracuse basketball under coach Adrian Autry.
Calvin Russell shuts down his recruitment following his commitment
Just last weekend at the OT7 Finals, Calvin Russell told Rivals that his final three schools were Oregon, Florida State and Michigan.
Sherrone Moore's program came closest to securing Russell, but ultimately it was his connection with Fran Brown that boosted the choice he made with his family two days ago.
After committing to Syracuse, Russell also made it clear he was ending his recruitment process.
“It’s over," Russell told On3. "I’m done. There will be nothing else going on with my recruitment. I’m done."
Syracuse hasn’t landed a wide receiver of Russell’s caliber since Johnnie Morant (2000). With Russell’s commitment, Syracuse’s 2026 recruiting class jumped 10 spots to No. 20 in the 247Sports team rankings. This class now features 26 committed players.
Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change