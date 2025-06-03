“He’s completely off the mark”: Analyst drops blunt reaction to Brett Yormark’s statement on 5-11 CFP seeding

College football analyst Joel Klatt doesn't agree with Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark and his idea for the College Football Playoff seeding.

As the CFP is set to expand in 2026, Yormark was a fan of the 5 auto bids plus 11 at-large, which is gaining momentum among coaches and athletic directors.

“In talking to our ADs and coaches, we want to earn the field,” Yormark stated, via a media availability session on Friday, via On3. “The 5-11 might not be ideal for the conference, but it’s good for college football, and it’s what’s fair.

“We don’t want any gimmes. We want to earn it on the field. That was the direction of the key stakeholder group, the ADs and the coaches, and I feel very comfortable with that. I feel the same way, and I’ve been very outspoken about it.”

After Yormark campaigned for the 5-11 model, Klatt took aim at the Big 12 commissioner for wanting that as he doesn't think Big 12 teams will be able to get into the playoffs under that format.

"Let's start with the Big 12, their Commissioner, who I think is a really smart guy, he's done a lot of excellent things with the Big 12, Brett Yormark. I do think he's completely off the mark on this one...

"It doesn't make any sense. Make it make sense. How can you earn it on the field when you are trying to put the entire playoff in the boardroom? The 5-11 model hurts the sport, it does not make the sport better, it certainly hurts the Big 12."

Klatt believes the committee deciding the playoffs is not a good thing. If that ends up being the case, the analyst thinks most of the playoff spots will go to SEC and Big Ten, which isn't good for the sport.

Instead, Klatt says for college football to really thrive, every conference needs to be good and competitive, which he doesn't think the 5-11 model will do.

Brett Yormark wants what is best for college football

The CFP is set to expand to 16 teams and could even be more than that in the future.

When the CFP expands, how the spots will be determined is uncertain. Yormark wants the 5-11 model as he believes it's best for college football.

"I think there's real momentum for 5-11," Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said at the Big 12 spring meetings, via SI.

"Certainly, the public is voting yes for it, which I think is critically important. Yes, the Big Ten, the SEC are leading the discussions, but with leading those discussions, they have a great responsibility that goes with it, to do what's right for college football and not to do anything that just benefits two conferences."

In 2024, the Big 12 only had one team make the college football playoff in Arizona State, which won the conference.

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More