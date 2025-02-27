“He’s Dak Prescott with Deion as daddy”: Jason Whitlock rips Shedeur Sanders ahead of 2025 NFL Draft 

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is widely viewed as one of the two best signal-callers in his draft class, alongside Miami's Cam Ward. However, in a weak draft class for QBs, none are immune from criticism.

On Tuesday, Jason Whitlock released an episode of his show, "Fearless with Jason Whitlock," where he compared Sanders to Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.

"Shedeur Sanders, I've been saying, he's Dak Prescott with Deion as daddy and all the hype of Colorado. He's Dak Prescott," Whitlock said (starts at 3:20).

Dak Prescott was drafted in the fourth round and has gone on to have a good career with the Dallas Cowboys. However, he was not viewed as a star at the time of his draft.

Jason Whitlock thinks the same should be true for Shedeur Sanders. He thinks the only reason Sanders is getting the attention he is, is because of who his father is and the fact that this is a weak year for QBs.

Jason Whitlock discusses whether there are contenders to pass Shedeur Sanders as the second-best QB in the 2025 NFL Draft

Jason Whitlock then went on to say that although Cam Ward should be the consensus top QB in the draft, he does not think Shedeur Sanders should be the unanimous second-best option (starts at 4:05).

"I do think there's other people in contention as the second or third. I think there's a consensus around Cam Ward being the best QB in the draft, but there's a couple other names that might sneak ahead of Shedeur."

Whitlock's co-host Steve Kim then discussed the viability of Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart as a possible draft pick.

"Well, Jaxson Dart, I like physically, but that Ole Miss system that is run by Lane Kiffin has not translated well. They make things really easy.

"There's a lot being made of Shedeur not throwing at the Combine. I think, to be fair, a lot of QBs don't throw at the Combine anymore. They really don't. They have their own Pro Day with their own receivers. I don't make much out of that."

Jaxson Dart has been the most common QB to enter the conversation to overtake Sanders as a quarterback option in the draft. However, the general consensus is still that Ward and Sanders will be the first two QBs selected, unless something changes because of the results at the Combine.

