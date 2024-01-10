"He's not a damn good coach": 3X Super Bowl champ Shannon Sharpe drops blunt statement for Jim Harbaugh as natty decorate Michigan's brand value again

Shannon Sharpe was not a fan of Michigan, especially when coach Jim Harbaugh called it "America's team." Sharpe said Americans don't like cheats. But he changed his mind after Michigan won the College Football Playoff (CFP) national championship final with a 34-13 victory over the Washington Huskies.

Harbaugh's accolades impressed Sharpe. They include three straight wins over Ohio State, three straight Big Ten titles, three straight CFP appearances and now a national title.

On "First Take," Sharpe heaped praise for Harbaugh:

“Whatever you want to think about coach Harbaugh, the one thing that you cannot say is that ‘he's not a damn good coach.’ Whatever level you put him on, the collegiate level, the NFL level, ‘he's a damn good coach.’”

“Yes, he might grind you down over a period of time, but the facts speak for themselves. They are the national champions, and they deserve to be.”

Sharpe highlighted that Harbaugh resolved the team's past failures. Michigan has defeated Ohio State, secured another Big Ten title, won the Rose Bowl and beaten strong teams like Alabama and Washington. That's why they are national champions.

Shannon Sharpe dismisses Jim Harbaugh's idea of Michigan being "America's team"

Shannon Sharpe, a month earlier, strongly disagreed with Harbaugh's claim. Harbaugh told reporters in Nov. that Michigan had become "America's team. His comment came amid criticism surrounding the team's alleged participation in a sign-stealing scheme.

The 3X Super Bowl champion expressed that the attempt to portray Michigan as "America's team" was unfounded:

“Americans don't like cheaters, they don't … That team beat you because they were better than you, not because you did something that was against the rules. For him (Harbaugh) to try to pin it: ‘Oh, we're America's team.’ No, you're not. I don't think he's a very likable coach. I really don't.”

“I don't think he's very likable. That's just me personally, but for him to say, ‘Oh, we're America's team and it was us against the world,’ you created this. I feel bad for the kids, but I feel bad for the other kids also that had their sign stolen and had an unfair advantage.”

A three-game suspension was imposed on Harbaugh after a sign-stealing scandal was settled in November. The Big Ten ended its probe into the matter, as the university and Harbaugh accepted the penalty.

However, as per sources, Harbaugh claimed he was unaware of any illicit scouting practices in his program.

