"He's a disgrace to LSU football": Calls mount for Brian Kelly's firing from fans after blowout loss to Texas A&M 

Brian Kelly finds himself on the hot seat for the second week in a row. Last week, they suffered a disappointing 31-24 loss at the hands of the Vanderbilt Commodores. On Saturday, the LSU Tigers had another blowout of a game at home against the Texas A&amp;M Aggies.With a two-game losing streak, fans are unhappy with Kelly's stint as the head coach of the program. On social media, they started demanding that the LSU Tigers fire him as the head coach and bring in a suitable replacement.&quot;Brian Kelly is a disgrace to LSU football.&quot; this fan commented.&quot;He's a disgrace to LSU football. He's a disgrace to football. He's a disgrace to men. He should never coach above tiny-mite division of pop warner,&quot; this fan wrote. MAULER 8 @jscott875LINK@CFBRep He’s a disgrace to LSU football. He’s a disgrace to football. He’s a disgrace to men. He should never coach above tiny-mite division of pop warner.&quot;I want Brian Kelly gone tonight!!! This is flat out embarrassing man,&quot; one fan commented.BBL=BADBITCHLOVER @TrillDameLINKI want Brian Kelly gone tonight!!! This is flat out embarrassing man.&quot;@LSUfootball Brian Kelly has to go. This team has quite on him. He his destroying out tradition &amp; everything that we stand for. He has no answers &amp; it's time we move on from him &amp; get a HC that's not soft. This is disgusting &amp; embarrassing as hell to watch,&quot; another fan said.🐐Lo Sports Picks™️ @LoSportsPicksLINK@LSUfootball Brian Kelly has to go. This team has quite on him. He is destroying our tradition &amp;amp;amp; everything that we stand for. He has no answers &amp;amp;amp; it’s time we move on from him &amp;amp;amp; get a HC that’s not soft. This is disgusting 🤮 &amp;amp;amp; embarrassing as hell to watch. #GeauxTigers&quot;This is embarrassing smh. Brian Kelly needs to pack up his office... TONIGHT,&quot; this fan stated.Traphouse Dave @carolinagoonLINKThis is embarrassing smh. Brian Kelly needs to pack up his office… TONIGHT #geauxtigers&quot;Game over Fire Brian Kelly immediately, another fan stated.Barstool LSU @LSUBarstoolLINKGame over Fire Brian Kelly immediately&quot;LSU has got to fire Brian Kelly!! Enough is enough,&quot; one fan said.LAKERS OVER EVERYTHING (LOE) @thee1LOELINKLSU has got to fire Brian Kelly!! Enough is enough&quot;Fire Brian Kelly, it's not a joke anymore,&quot; this fan commented.Renika @whatmonetcanbuyLINKFire Brian Kelly, it’s not a joke anymoreKelly was hired as the head coach of the Tigers in Nov. 2021. In the first three seasons, he did not make a playoff appearance with the team. The Tigers competed for the SEC championship in 2022, but unfortunately lost to the Georgia Bulldogs.Last season, Kelly and his team finished with a disappointing 9-4 record. They, however, managed to secure a 44-31 victory over the Baylor Bears in the Texas Bowl.This year, the Tigers are now 5-3 after eight games. Despite starting the season with a four-game winning streak, Kelly and his team have been struggling to remain consistent following their first loss to Ole Miss in September.