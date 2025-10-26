"Lane Kiffin is going to LSU": CFB insider drops shocking announcement as Brian Kelly's hot seat rumors gain full steam after loss to Texas A&M

CFB insider Mike Bratton dropped a shocking announcement after Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers' second consecutive loss on Saturday. In a tweet he shared on X, he predicted that the LSU coach might end up getting replaced by Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin.

"Lane Kiffin is not going to Florida. Lane Kiffin is going to LSU."

SEC Mike @MichaelWBratton Lane Kiffin is not going to Florida. Lane Kiffin is going to LSU.

The rumor mill has been churning about Lane Kiffin potentially leaving Oxford after the Florida Gators fired Billy Napier. He took over the team back in 2022, but failed to live up to the expectations of the program. After a 3-4 record this season, the program decided to fire Napier, who had the worst win percentage with the team since Raymond Wolf.

Lane Kiffin has been linked to the Florida Gators since Napier's firing. However, Mike Bratton believes that Brian Kelly is also on the hot seat after back-to-back disappointing losses against Vanderbilt and Texas A&M.

On Saturday, suffered a humiliating 49-25 loss at home at the hands of the Aggies. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier put up a lackluster performance on the field. He completed 22 of 35 passes for 168 yards and just one passing touchdown for his team.

After the game, angry LSU fans took to social media to demand the firing of Brian Kelly. He has yet to make a playoff appearance with the team since taking over in 2022. Kelly and the Tigers have competed for the SEC title once, when they lost to the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2022 season.

How much is Brian Kelly's contract buyout?

Kelly agreed to a 10-year contract with the LSU Tigers back in Nov. 2021. The deal runs through the 2031 season, and he is on track to make $9.4 million this year.

If the program decides to fire him without cause as of Dec. 1, then they will have to pay him a whopping $53,293,333. However, if the Tigers fire him after the season, then they will owe him $52,380,000, which is 90% of what's remaining of his 10-year deal.

After Saturday's loss to Texas A&M, Kelly has a 34-14 overall record with the team.

They are next scheduled to face the Alabama Crimson Tide on Nov. 8 after a Bye Week. Can Brian Kelly bring an end to this two-game losing streak?

