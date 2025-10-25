Amid Florida coaching rumors, Lane Kiffin unlocks massive milestone after dominant win over Oklahoma in Week 9

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin led his No. 8 Rebels team to a 34-26 win over the No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners in Week 9 of college football action. The win moved the Rebels to a 7-1 record this season, a feat that automatically unlocked a one-year contract extension for Kiffin.Kiffin has been linked to several top college football jobs, including the Florida Gators head coaching position after Billy Napier was fired last week. &quot;In case you were wondering, Lane Kiffin's contract just automatically got extended another year,&quot; Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger tweeted.Lane Kiffin is set to earn $9 million annually, with $7.2 million guaranteed. His Rebels contract, which includes a $150,000 bonus this season, is set to run until 2031 and will be worth a total of $63 million. Lane Kiffin addresses Gators job speculationAfter being extensively linked to the vacant Florida Gators job, Lane Kiffin addressed the speculation about his future head-on during an interview with ESPN's sideline reporter Molly McGrath on Friday. “I just mentioned it to them (Ole Miss players),&quot; Lane Kiffin said. “That’s a product of having a program with a lot of players and coaches doing a really good job. I probably wouldn’t even have mentioned it, because they’ve been through this every year. &quot;Probably four years in a row, but we have so many new guys. I just told them, ‘Hey guys, that’s what happens around here because we win games and people like the style that we play in. ‘ That’s all a compliment to the players.”Since he arrived in Oxford as the Ole Miss coach, the charismatic Kiffin has been linked to several elite jobs, with the most concrete being the Auburn Tigers job. He turned it down at his daughter, Landry Kiffin's request, but Molly McGrath revealed why the Gators' job might be different for the Rebels coach. “I will say, Kiffin really idolizes legendary former Gators coach Steve Spurrier,&quot; McGrath said. &quot;And when I covered Ole Miss’ game at Florida last year, Kiffin pulled me aside and said this is a really special place for me and my family. It’s where he had his first date with his children’s mother, so (Gainesville) is a nostalgic place for the Kiffin family.“Perhaps that will play a role into it. But right now they’re just focusing on Ole Miss and the Rebels, and their players telling me they wouldn’t be able to tell (if Kiffin was distracted), so it seems as if Kiffin is in Oxford to stay as far as his communication with them.”After missing out on the college football playoffs last season, Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels have a clear path to both the SEC championship game and the college football playoffs this season.