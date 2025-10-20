Joel Klatt picks 5 CFB coaches who can successfully replace Billy Napier at Florida ft. Lane Kiffin

After weeks of being on the hot seat, the Florida Gators finally fired coach Billy Napier on Sunday. Ironically, the termination came after the Gators' 23-21 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Week 8 action.

Several coaches have been linked to the vacant Gators coaching job and during Monday's segment of the "Joel Klatt Show," analyst Joel Klatt picked five college football coaches who would be a fit for the job (39:40).

"Who are they gonna call? Lane Kiffin for sure, Eli Drinkiwitz, call him. Alex Golesh, absolutely call him. Clark Lea, James Franklin," Joel Klatt said. "I think all of those guys are gonna be in the mix. I'm gonna be surprised if one of those guys that I just mentioned is not the head coach at Florida next year.

"My hunch is Lane and my dark horse is James Franklin. I think one of those guys is gonna be coach of Florida next year. I wanna see where all these dominoes fall, because these openings this year are bigger than what we saw a year ago. Because of that, we're gonna see some massive contracts be given out."

Florida AD has done due diligence on Lane Kiffin

When Billy Napier was on the Florida hot seat last season, Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin was heavily linked to the job, although Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin opted to back and keep the embattled head coach after results improved towards the end of the season.

After Napier was fired on Sunday, CBS Sports reporter John Talty revealed that despite reservations about the charismatic Kiffin's personality, Stricklin has been doing due diligence on the Rebels coach.

"Even before Sunday's Napier firing, the Florida AD had been doing his due diligence on the Ole Miss coach this season and made calls to those around Kiffin, sources told CBS Sports," Talty wrote.

"There are risks involved with hiring Kiffin, one of the most unique personalities in the sport, and industry sources who know Stricklin have previously speculated to CBS Sports the AD might be hesitant to strongly pursue him. That has shifted this coaching cycle, according to sources, as Kiffin has emerged as the name boosters and fans most want."

During an interview on "Super Talk Mississippi" last week, Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter admitted that he was working on a new deal to keep Lane Kiffin in Oxford where his family has settled.

