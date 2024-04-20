Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin is known for his sense of humor, which he never misses a chance to show on social media. On Friday, he had a comical reaction on X to footage of a game from 15 years ago.

The video that surfaced was from Kiffin's time as coach of the Tennessee Volunteers in 2009 when his team lost to Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide 12-10.

The video shows the last play of the game before the whistle was blown and Kiffin was escorted by police across the raucous Bryant-Denny Stadium. Lane Kiffin, worth $14 million per CelebrityNetWorth, reposted the post that was captioned "My favorite moment in Bryant-Denny" and wrote:

"Not mine @Vol_Football @AlabamaFTBL."

Lane Kiffin's Volunteers tenure lasted just over a year before he left to take the USC Trojans job. His departure caused widespread riots around Neyland Stadium among Tennessee students, necessitating the presence of riot police.

Lane Kiffin has unique relationship with Nick Saban

Lane Kiffin has had an up-and-down football career, as he became the youngest coach in the NFL when he was hired by the Oakland Raiders in 2007 as a 31-year-old.

Three years after accepting the Trojans job, Kiffin was fired amid a season of poor form, with his reputation in tatters.

That's when his relationship with Alabama coach Nick Saban began. Kiffin was hired for the vacant Crimson Tide offensive coordinator role, a position he held for two years.

After Saban retired earlier this year, Kiffin told ESPN a hilarious story about how he tried to be too smart with his offensive schemes to embarrass the legendary coach's defense and how he received a telling-off.

"I'd come from the Pete Carroll camp. I wasn't wired that way, to let the defense win. I have to sit there, and he is screaming at me, standing over me screaming as I'm sitting in my chair. I thought he was going to fight me physically," said Kiffin. "So, yes, I got a lot of ass-chewings, but that's the biggest one and one that no one saw. But I deserved it."

The Rebels coach started his march back to the top under Nick Saban and has always spoken fondly of the ex-Tide coach. After he left Bama, Kiffin took the Florida Atlantic Owls job before arriving at Ole Miss.

Lane Kiffin is considered one of the more famous coaches from the Nick Saban "carwash," which rehabilitated the careers of coaches whose reputations had been damaged.