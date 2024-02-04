Ole Miss Rebels football coach Lane Kiffin is known for his funny side and on Saturday he displayed it fully on X, posting a picture of the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with an incendiary message.

He taunted the Auburn Tigers basketball team, who were slated to play the Rebels that evening, referencing his own team's win against the Tigers last season. He captioned his post:

"What an amazing day to Beat Auburn again ⁦@OleMiss."

The Tigers defeated the Ole Miss Rebels 91-77 to put Kiffin's trash talk to shame and the CBB fraternity was quick to roast the football coach on X.

Lane Kiffin shares hilarious Nick Saban anecdote

From 2014 until 2016, Lane Kiffin served as offensive coordinator for former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, with whom he won three SEC titles and a national championship.

According to Kiffin, their relationship wasn't always so smooth and he recalls Saban yelling at him for running overly complicated offensive schemes.

“I have to sit there, and he is screaming at me, standing over me screaming as I’m sitting in my chair. I thought he was going to fight me physically,” Kiffin said to ESPN. “So, yes, I got a lot of ass-chewings, but that’s the biggest one and one that no one saw. But I deserved it.”

Lane Kiffin went on to recount that even after the tongue-lashing he got from Nick Saban, the legendary coach still invited him over to his house for Easter and he contemplated missing it but was convinced to go by his wife.

“I’m not getting yelled at on Easter,” Kiffin remembered thinking. “I get yelled at enough at the football complex.”

Kiffin recalls how different Saban was in the home setting from the demanding, ferocious coach on the gridiron.

“It was amazing. Coach was completely different,” Kiffin said. “I think his first grandchild had just been born, and he was walking around with [Kiffin’s son] Knox and helping him find an egg. I was like, ‘Is Coach OK?’ Because I’d never really seen that side of him before.”

“Seeing that side of Coach Saban, it’s then that I understood that two of the most demanding coaches I’ve worked for were one way at home and then one way when they walked into that football building,” Kiffin said.

“They felt like they had to be that way, to hold people accountable, to be tough on people, and obviously it worked because they’re both legendary coaches … But it was cool seeing that side of Coach Saban.”

Lane Kiffin's front-row experience with the legendary Nick Saban show will help him in the upcoming seasons.