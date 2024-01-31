Ole Miss Rebels women's basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin has been fighting the good fight for women's sports as a lone ranger. Her comments have led to various conversations within the fraternity.

Rivals reporter Chase Parham revealed on his X account that the Rebels women's basketball team lost $8,394,594 in the last financial year, and "Coach Yo" took exception to the post, claiming that it pushed a certain narrative.

She doubled down on her assertion on her X account, leading to the backlash from fans.

"Be mad at me for wanting more for women’s sports!" McPhee-McCuin wrote. "I can live with that but I’m going to always be an advocate for women’s sports! I have two daughters. My players, staff and I work hard for this University. There is no price tag on what we did for the University last year! None!"

After the Ole Miss Rebels beat the Florida Gators 81-70 on Jan. 25, Yolett McPhee-McCuin again addressed the issue during her postgame news conference.

“Someone tried to put out a narrative … as if all we do is we’re a waste,” McPhee-McCuin said. “We’re not a waste. That just pissed me off. And when I walk out, and I see my fans, the fans come out, and we can’t get Club Red to come out, that p*sses me off.

"Because why not come out and support us? Why not be a cool school for everybody? Turn on ESPN. There are people out there watching that game. So we’ve gotta catch up, man. We’re behind. It’s disappointing."

A faction of college basketball fans on X mocked the Ole Miss coach for her narrative that the women's basketball team deserves respect and sparked a men versus women's sports conversation.

"Basic economics are clearly sexist," a fan posted.

Ole Miss fans caught in Coach Yo's splash zone

Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin did not stop criticizing fans' attitudes toward women's sports; she controversially went after her own fans during her postgame news conference after defeating Tennessee 80-75 on Sunday.

“What I’m trying to get the Oxford community to do is to catch up because the rest of the world has caught up to the fact women’s sports is legit and it’s real,” McPhee-McCuin said.

“Women’s sports is a legitimate entity, and maybe because Oxford right now doesn’t think so, the rest of the world has caught on. So, the Oxford community needs to catch on. The Ole Miss campus community needs to catch on.”

The debates her comments have started could be the spark women's sports needed, and the Ole Miss coach isn't backing down just yet.