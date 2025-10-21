CFB legend Steve Spurrier reports SEC coach among front-runners for Florida job after Billy Napier's dismissal, and it's not Kirby Smart

After weeks of being on the hot seat, the Florida Gators fired coach Billy Napier on Sunday, the day after his team beat the Mississippi State Bulldogs 23-21 in SEC play. The firing came after weeks of speculation about Napier's job security as the Gators fell to 3-4 this season. During an interview with &quot;USA Today&quot; on Tuesday, college football and Florida legend Steve Spurrier named Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin and Missouri Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz as his frontrunners for the Gators' job. “If asked to help out a little bit, certainly I would try,” Spurrier said. “I don’t have any one particular guy. There’s a lot of good ones out there. I firmly think he (Lane Kiffin) is a very good coach. There's no question about that. I like him. I like Eli Drinkwitz. I like a lot of guys out there that are proven winners.&quot;I think we're going to try to hire a proven coach who's got a winning record in the SEC or another major conference. I think that's the type of coach we're looking for.&quot;Both Lane Kiffin and Eli Drinkwitz have led their teams to 6-1 records this season and have identical 27-6 records over the past two and a half seasons. The Ole Miss Rebels are ranked No. 8, while the Missouri Tigers are ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25 Poll, with a chance to reach the SEC championship game and clinch a berth in the college football playoffs. Florida AD reveals key to next coaching hireFlorida athletic director Scott Stricklin backed former coach Billy Napier when he was on the hot seat last season after the Gators finished the season with four consecutive wins and a Gasparilla Bowl win. During a news conference on Monday after finally firing Napier, Stricklin revealed what he was looking for in the program's next coach. &quot;We want people who can win championships at the University of Florida,&quot; Stricklin said. &quot;That's going to be our goal. We want somebody who can come in here and be a strong leader and win championships.&quot;There's so many things that are in place for this program to be successful at the highest level. We're here to win championships, and I think we have a really unique opportunity for somebody to walk into.&quot;During a rocky four years in charge of the Florida Gators, Billy Napier went 12-16 in SEC play and 22-23 overall and missed out on bowl eligibility three times to paint the picture of his tenure.