  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Stop edging us and just do it": CFB fans go wild at new reports of Billy Napier's potential firing amid 2025 season

"Stop edging us and just do it": CFB fans go wild at new reports of Billy Napier's potential firing amid 2025 season

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Oct 15, 2025 19:31 GMT
Florida Gators coach Billy Napier
Florida Gators coach Billy Napier

Florida coach Billy Napier has been on the hot seat for the past few weeks due to his team's shaky start to the season. The Gators' 34-17 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies in Week 7 led to further discourse about Napier's job security, which has been in the balance since last season.

Ad

On Wednesday, USA TODAY's Matt Hayes revealed in a report that Florida's athletic director, Scott Stricklin, discussed Napier's imminent firing when he met with Florida boosters. In last season's meeting with the boosters, Stricklin managed to buy the beleaguered Napier time and instead convinced them to invest the money in the program's NIL program.

"Florida head coach Billy Napier could be fired as soon as this weekend," the report stated. "According to sources, Florida’s athletic director Scott Stricklin met with a handful of influential boosters on Tuesday and was told continuing financial support depends on a new direction within the football program.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

College football fans on X had mixed reactions to the Napier firing rumors gaining traction.

"Napier has a tough job at Florida. And NIL spending is lower than 5 of their biggest competitors. Hope the best for him/staff. Keep fighting!" One fan tweeted.
"Billy Napier on the ropes… James Franklin inbound?" Another fan tweeted.
"Greatest soap opera on earth is college football lol. Why wait lol," one fan tweeted.
Ad

Some Gators fans were excited by the news.

"Stop edging us and just do it," one fan tweeted.
"Please. Please be true. Don’t let him terrorize one more of my Saturdays," another fan tweeted.
"Why are we waiting," one fan tweeted.

Billy Napier brushes aside firing speculation

After a storming finish to the season last year that saved Billy Napier's job, the Florida Gators have fallen to a 2-4 record after the loss to the Texas A&M Aggies in Week 7. During his weekly news conference before the Gators' clash against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Napier brushed aside the speculation about his imminent firing.

Ad
“For me, ultimately, we’ve got to get consumed with what’s important now, and you live with the result on Saturday,” Napier said. “I think we all want better results. Even sometimes when we win, I think the product isn’t as good as we would like it to be.
"And then sometimes you can be proud of how you competed and played, and you played a good opponent, and you came up short."

It does not get easier for Billy Napier and the Gators, who have one of the most demanding schedules in college football after facing three ranked sides already, with three more to come.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Know More

Florida Gators Fan? Check out the latest Gators depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Cabral Opiyo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications