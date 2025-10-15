"Stop edging us and just do it": CFB fans go wild at new reports of Billy Napier's potential firing amid 2025 season

Florida coach Billy Napier has been on the hot seat for the past few weeks due to his team's shaky start to the season. The Gators' 34-17 loss to the Texas A&amp;M Aggies in Week 7 led to further discourse about Napier's job security, which has been in the balance since last season.On Wednesday, USA TODAY's Matt Hayes revealed in a report that Florida's athletic director, Scott Stricklin, discussed Napier's imminent firing when he met with Florida boosters. In last season's meeting with the boosters, Stricklin managed to buy the beleaguered Napier time and instead convinced them to invest the money in the program's NIL program. &quot;Florida head coach Billy Napier could be fired as soon as this weekend,&quot; the report stated. &quot;According to sources, Florida’s athletic director Scott Stricklin met with a handful of influential boosters on Tuesday and was told continuing financial support depends on a new direction within the football program.”College football fans on X had mixed reactions to the Napier firing rumors gaining traction.&quot;Napier has a tough job at Florida. And NIL spending is lower than 5 of their biggest competitors. Hope the best for him/staff. Keep fighting!&quot; One fan tweeted.&quot;Billy Napier on the ropes… James Franklin inbound?&quot; Another fan tweeted.&quot;Greatest soap opera on earth is college football lol. Why wait lol,&quot; one fan tweeted.Some Gators fans were excited by the news.&quot;Stop edging us and just do it,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;Please. Please be true. Don’t let him terrorize one more of my Saturdays,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;Why are we waiting,&quot; one fan tweeted.Billy Napier brushes aside firing speculation After a storming finish to the season last year that saved Billy Napier's job, the Florida Gators have fallen to a 2-4 record after the loss to the Texas A&amp;M Aggies in Week 7. During his weekly news conference before the Gators' clash against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Napier brushed aside the speculation about his imminent firing. “For me, ultimately, we’ve got to get consumed with what’s important now, and you live with the result on Saturday,” Napier said. “I think we all want better results. Even sometimes when we win, I think the product isn’t as good as we would like it to be. &quot;And then sometimes you can be proud of how you competed and played, and you played a good opponent, and you came up short.&quot;It does not get easier for Billy Napier and the Gators, who have one of the most demanding schedules in college football after facing three ranked sides already, with three more to come.