"He's not for everybody": Todd McShay gets blunt about Shedeur Sanders' NFL draft rumors

Shedeur Sanders possesses a great ability to perform under pressure, something that has been evident during his two-year career at Colorado with his dad, Coach Prime. This makes him a hot prospect among NFL teams in the upcoming draft.

Earlier, he was viewed as the No. 1 overall pick, but after his interviews and meetings at the NFL Combine, the narratives have changed a bit, with some rumors projecting him as a second-grade quarterback. NFL analyst Todd McShay opened up on the situation and shed light on what exactly the scouts meant after Sanders' stock assessment.

On Friday's episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, McShay said:

“I kind of got into my own little deep dive of everything. So everyone wants to say Shedeur has got a second-round grade for a lot of teams. I talked to two. We'll call them sources, two personnel people right at the combine who were in the 15-minute interviews with Shedeur Sanders for teams that are drafting in the top 10 that need a quarterback."

According to McShay, as per his talk with personnel from NFL combine meetings, Shedeur looked unfazed, and the vibe he was giving looked different.

McShay added:

“So I'm getting that information, and I look at him as a player who in certain systems, certain situations, he's got a chance to really succeed in the league. But he's not for everybody. He's not a big, strong-arm, mobile quarterback. He's none of those things, right? He's actually a way more traditional quarterback." (1:50)

McShay also mentioned that it is not feasible to expect Shedeur to show Deion Sanders-like skills in the NFL, where he breaks his dad's 40-dash record or rushing down the field. Deion was athletic, but in the case of Shedeur, it's different. He's more of an accurate passer who stays in the pocket and lets his arms speak.

Shedeur Sanders could be a top 3 pick in 2025 NFL Draft

There have been several rumors that the Tennessee Titans are looking out for Shedeur Sanders before the scouting combine. However, things have changed since Cam Ward and Travis Hunter started drawing interests with the same intensity as Sanders. The first three franchises are in dire need of a passer.

The Browns and the Giants could use Sanders' services since they would be looking for someone who could become the face of the organization in the coming years. Moreover, the Giants have been closely following Coach Prime's son since the combine. Similarly, the Big 12 pro day also seems to have gone in Colorado star's favor.

