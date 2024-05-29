"He's gonna work his way into the NIL": Arkansas HC John Calipari on adding a 'full scholarship' walk-on player to his Razorbacks roster

The sight of John Calipari sporting an Arkansas logo at the Southeastern Conference meetings in Destin, Florida, is still surprising for the college basketball world. However, it was Calipari’s soundbite that stole the show as he talked about how his old formula for winning in the NCAA tournament needed a drastic overhaul.

Calipari acknowledged the need to adapt to the current college basketball landscape. His Kentucky tenure ended on a sour note, with only one NCAA Tournament win in the past four seasons and a dismal 1-4 record in SEC Tournament games.

Now at Arkansas, he’s pivoting towards a strategy that blends experienced transfers with top high school talent.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We're not going to take six, seven freshmen now," Calipari said. "It'll be three or four. Hopefully, retain a few, get a couple transfers, and that is the formula."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Calipari is also enthusiastic about integrating walk-on players into his roster, hinting that some could earn full scholarships through NIL opportunities. This fresh approach, he hopes, will bring the Razorbacks success.

Describing his move to Arkansas as a "breath of fresh air," Calpari is focused on a new chapter. With this recalibrated strategy, he aims to restore his postseason credibility and lead Arkansas to triumph.

Also read: John Calipari's Arkansas makes offer to 2026 college basketball prospect Brandon McCoy

"Less is more" for Arkansas HC John Calipari

The former Kentucky Wildcats coach has brought a fresh approach to recruitment with the Arkansas Razorbacks. There’s no doubt that Calipari possesses a keen eye for talent, and his top-tier recruitment skills are well known.

Calipari is aiming for a lean roster, focusing on signing eight or nine key players, supplemented by graduate assistants and walk-ons.

"Don't wanna have more than eight or nine. I wanna have some GAs that can still play, maybe some walk-ons that are good enough to fill it out but with everything we're dealing with, less is more," Calipari said in an interview.

At Kentucky, John Calipari consistently secured top-three recruiting classes, including standout talents like Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard. His recruitment magic is expected to work wonders at Arkansas, a sentiment shared by former Razorbacks coach Nolan Richardson.

"I don't see why it wouldn't be a job where (Calipari) could come in and win a national championship," Richardson told ESPN.

Richardson also highlighted the huge support from Arkansas fans and the state-of-the-art facilities as key advantages for Calipari.

Also read: "I met with the team, there is no team": John Calipari hilariously hints at major revamp in Arkansas after taking over Razorbacks' top job

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback