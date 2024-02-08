"He's not good enough. It's all hype", "What was the coach thinking": Colorado fans discredit Deion Sanders' new DC for the Buffaloes

As of this writing, former Cincinnatti Bengals secondary coach Robert Livingston has been confirmed as the new defensive coordinator for the Colorado Buffaloes (via BuffZone). This is almost immediately after Livingston was reported speaking with Buffs head coach Deion Sanders last Wednesday, with the news being broken early by NFL.com's Ian Rappaport:

While Deion Sanders and his staff at Boulder could seemingly be fond of their newest member, Colorado fans aren't exactly thrilled.

Safe to say, some Buffaloes fans don't seem to be too impressed with Livingston being the team's new DC. Here's one post on X from user @Ololademi, which didn't exactly mince words:

Here's another user on X reacting to the confirmation of Livingston being the new Buffs defensive coordinator:

Another fan chimed in:

Here are other fan reactions on X, ranging from detractors to non-believers and those who have actual hope in Livingston's signing:

One fan looks to be predicting the Buffs' record for 2024:

More reactions:

Livingston's hiring replaces former Colorado DC Charles Kelly, who recently returned to his alma mater, Auburn. The former Bengals coach is an absolute veteran of the pro circuit, having spent 12 seasons in Cincinnatti--with the last eight being a secondary tactician for the team.

Considering the state that Colorado football is in, Livingston has a big job to do. He is set to inherit a Buffs defense that allowed a massive 34.8 points and 453.3 yards per game during Deion Sanders' inaugural season at the helm. All of this was after a relatively fast start, which was put to a grinding halt with a massive loss to Oregon and an injury to star players Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.

Why did Deion Sanders hire Robert Livingston?

Deion Sanders doesn't seem too concerned with what the majority of the fans think. Before Livingston's name started floating, Coach Prime had hinted that his team's new DC will bring more NFL experience and that it would be the "right hire" for Colorado (via Sports Illustrated).

Perhaps he was right, as Livingston's contributions did help convert the Bengals into a contender--resulting in a winning record in two of the past three seasons and a Super Bowl run back in 2021. On top of this, the former Bengals secondary coach was also likely connected to Coach Prime via retired Cincinnatti cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones, who is a close friend of Sanders.

Livingston notably helped Jones get to the Pro Bowl in 2015. Aside from that, his pedigree also extends into Bengals safeties Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell, both of which have had a major impact on Cincinnati's past few runs.