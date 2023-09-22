“He's got nothing to prove” - Jalen Milroe gets HC Nick Saban’s approval to start for Alabama amid the recent chaos at QB position

After the benching of Jalen Milroe last week against the South Florida Bulls, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide took some heat for the situation. However, after shotty play by Tyler Buchner and Ty Simspon, Saban announced Milroe back as the starter going forward.

While making an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Saban discussed the quarterback situation and how frustration was draped across the quarterback room.

"So, we started this conversation with the fact that we're going to maybe look at somebody else playing (quarterback), it may last for a quarter or whatever... Everyone handles frustrations a little differently and I think sometimes you got to direct your frustrations and make it a motivator."

Saban continued to compare the frustration that Jalen Milroe had to Michael Jordan inviting people to his Hall of Fame speech. Saban went on and discussed how Jalen Milroe did just that and he was happy with the quarterback.

"We want our players when these things happen to direct their feelings in a way that's going to help them be better players Jalen did that this week and I'm pleased with his performance. He's got nothing to prove. He's our guy. He's the guy that I have confidence in."

It sounds like Alabama has once again hitched their wagon to Jalen Milroe and for good reason.

He had a bad game against the Texas Longhorns but it did not just go on Milroe's head. It will be interesting to see how this saga unfolds for the Crimson Tide as the season marches on.

Can Jalen Milroe lead the Alabam Crimson Tide to a College Football Playoff appearance?

Jalen Milroe is the most skilled quarterback currently on the Alabama Crimson Tide roster. However, at 2-1 after three games, the Crimson Tide are outside of the AP Top 10 for the first time since 2015.

Currently, Alabama is 13th in the nation and has a steep hill to climb up to have a chance at the College Football Playoff.

Milroe has been playing decently well in his two games thus far, as he is 27-of-45 (60.0 completion percentage) for 449 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions.

The offense in the last two weeks against Texas and South Florida is averaging 20.5 points per game and needs to improve as they take on 15th-ranked Ole Miss on Saturday.

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees needs to diagram some plays to lead to massive success, as another loss could essentially knock them out of SEC Championship contention.

Their biggest competition in the division seems to be LSU so they need to win out to guarantee a spot in the SEC Championship Game. If they can win the conference, they will most likely wind up in the college football Playoff.