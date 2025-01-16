"He's not great under pressure": Joel Klatt makes a candid remark on Riley Leonard

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard has taken the Fighting Irish to the CFP National Championship Game. According to Fox Sports analyst Joe Klatt, he may need to be even better if the Irish are going to have a chance to beat the Ohio State Buckeyes.

While assessing the keys to the game for the Notre Dame offense, Klatt was concerned with how the Buckeyes pass rush could alter the game, especially if Notre Dame is forced into obvious passing situations.

“The pass rush for Ohio State is too good. The ability of that secondary to take away the first read has been so dynamic that the quarterback has to hold the football, and the way the pass rush is operating right now, they get home.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“And so Leonard is going to be under pressure. And to be candid, he’s not great against pressure. When you look at not only his film but his numbers, when he starts to get that pressure, his numbers take a real dive,” Joel Klatt said.

The Ohio State front four has consistently created trouble for opposing offenses in the CFP. The Buckeyes have 16 sacks in three games, and Jack Sawyer put the Cotton Bowl out of the Texas Longhorns’ reach by stripping Quinn Ewers and taking the ball 83 yards for a score.

Sawyer and fellow defensive end JT Tuimoloau have accounted for 10 of those sacks, meaning they can get to the quarterback without any extra rushers having to blitz. Something that has helped the Buckeyes' pass rush is an adjustment to how they rush the quarterback off the edge.

“In previous years and early this season, you would see those two defensive ends, Sawyer and Tuimoloau, they would take off and it would be always a speed rush, and a lot of times they would run themselves out of the rush… you can tell that they have now been coached a different style of rushing the quarterback where they are told ‘Do not rush past the level of the quarterback’. So once they get to that point, they immediately transition from speed to power,” Klatt explained.

The offensive line and Riley Leonard, the keys for the Irish offense

Riley Leonard's ability to handle the pressure could determine Notre Dame's chances. - Source: Imagn

Ohio State’s proficiency at rushing the quarterback could spell trouble for Riley Leonard and the Fighting Irish offense. The senior quarterback has performed better when opposing defenses are forced to blitz and when he is kept clean.

According to PFF, Riley Leonard ranks 16th against the blitz and 37th when he is kept clean. By contrast, the Notre Dame signal-caller ranks 125th while under pressure and 115th when he isn’t blitzed.

If Ohio State can get to Leonard without sending extra rushers, it could be a long day for the Fighting Irish attack. Establishing a running game, even having the quarterback run the football, could be the best way for the Fighting Irish to offset the Buckeyes’ pass rush.

Riley Leonard’s legs played a big part in beating Penn State at the Orange Bowl. He may be forced to do it one more time if the Irish are to upset Ohio State and claim the national title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.