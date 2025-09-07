"He's handcuffing Bryce Underwood": Calls mount for Michigan OC Chip Lindsey's firing after "horrendous" play calling in 24-13 loss to Oklahoma

Bryce Underwood had a disappointing performance during the Michigan Wolverines' 24-13 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. With Chip Lindsey as the team's new offensive coordinator, Michigan has developed a more running-oriented game, leaving the quarterback with fewer chances to make passing plays.Underwood once again struggled to make impactful plays to give his team a fighting chance against the Sooners. He completed just 9 of 24 passes for 142 yards with no touchdowns to his name. Michigan scored via a rushing touchdown by Justice Haynes and two field goals by Dominic Zvada.Following the loss, fans on social media demanded that the team fire Chip Lindsey for his disappointing play-calling and provide Underwood with a better coach to guide the offense.Allen Manyen @Coach_Al_ManyenLINK@bluebyninety Fire Chip Lindsey for handcuffing Bryce UnderwoodGare Bear @GVLaker68LINKThere’s no spinning this. Michigan walked into this game and have played soft and scared. The sad part? That’s been fairly typical under Sherrone Moore. Even worse? Moore’s OC hire, Chip Lindsey, is a fucking coward with his play calling. Fire them all.Brandon Brown @BSB_WolverineLINKChip Lindsey is on freshman level right now….these play calls are terribly obvious and misplaced.Tony @jerky04LINK@BarstoolUofM Play calling is horrendous tonight. They’re calling it way too safe.Jason Bacon @beerundbaconLINK@BarstoolUofM Garbage play callingWhile Bryce Underwood struggled, John Mateer was on point for the Oklahoma Sooners. The quarterback recorded 270 passing yards while scoring three touchdowns, showing off his dual-threat abilities after transferring from Washington State in December 2024.Underwood had a relatively better game during their season-opening victory against the New Mexico Lobos. He put up 270 yards and one touchdown passing, but still struggled at times to find momentum under Chip Lindsey's playbook.Dave Portnoy's thoughts on Bryce Underwood's performance during Michigan's Week 2 loss to OklahomaAfter the game, Dave Portnoy shared his thoughts on the quarterback's performance against Brent Venables' team.While heaping praise on John Mateer's performance, he was critical of the way Bryce Underwood played, questioning Michigan's plans with the former five-star recruit.&quot;Recapping the Oklahoma vs Michigan, congrats Oklahoma,&quot; Portnoy said. &quot;Mateer a really good quarterback. Infuriating game really to watch. Michigan, you know, clearly Underwood's a freshman who's 18. I was expecting the moon. I didn't get the moon.&quot;I didn't really get anything. And I guess the theory is we're just gonna protect this kid. And maybe bring him around towards the end of the year or next year he'll be ready. But whatever the gameplan was that they went into Norman with today, that was not a gameplan to win a football game.&quot;Underwood's test in Week 3 will be against the Central Michigan Chippewas on Sept.13. Can the quarterback seek redemption and help his team become a playoff contender?