"Michigan is cooked": CFB fans roast Wolverines as Bryce Underwood gets into heated argument with RB Justice Haynes on sidelines during Oklahoma clash

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Sep 07, 2025 03:34 GMT
CFB fans roast Wolverines as Bryce Underwood gets into heated argument with RB Justice Haynes on sidelines during Oklahoma clash
Bryce Underwood lost his cool during Michigan's Saturday showdown against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. In a viral clip, we see the quarterback get into a heated argument with running back Justice Haynes.

Underwood could be seen pulling on Haynes on the sidelines while venting out his anger. Tight end Marlin Klein got in between them to break off the argument before other Michigan players tried to diffuse the situation. This confrontation occurred after the Wolverines missed a field goal while the Sooners took a 14-0 lead at halftime.

Fans in the comments shared their reactions to Bryce Underwood's heated argument with Justice Haynes.

Brent Venables' team took an early lead in the first quarter thanks to a nine-yard passing touchdown from quarterback John Mateer. He further extended their lead to 14-0 at halftime with a rushing touchdown. Justice Haynes minimised the deficit for Michigan in the third quarter after scoring a 75-yard rushing touchdown.

Mateer then responded with another 10-yard rushing touchdown. Dominic Zvada scored two back-to-back field goals to make the score 21-13. Tate Sandell's 21-yard field goal for the Sooners in the fourth quarter sealed the victory for his team.

Bryce Underwood could not find himself on the scoreboard. The quarterback completed just 9 of the 24 passes for 142 yards.

NFL analyst shares his thoughts on Bryce Underwood's temper flare

Not everyone was critical of the way the Michigan quarterback lost his cool and argued with his teammate. NFL analyst Adam Breneman viewed Underwood's temper flare in a positive light.

"I kinda like the fire from Bryce Underwood," Breneman wrote in a tweet on X.
Sherrone Moore brought in Chip Lindsey as the team's new offensive coordinator for the 2025 season. Their focus on a running game has led to fewer chances for Underwood to make passing plays. This has also raised questions about his fit with the team's offensive playbook.

With one win and one loss under their belt, Moore and his team continue their quest for a spot in the 12-team playoffs. They next take on the Central Michigan Chippewas at home on Sept. 13. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network at noon ET.

Oklahoma Sooners Fan? Check out the latest Sooners depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

