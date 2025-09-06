"He's like a supernova": Dave Portnoy raises eyebrows with his bold Bryce Underwood comment ahead of Oklahoma faceoff

Michigan freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood had a good debut in Week 1 over New Mexico, recording 251 passing yards for one touchdown. However, things will get harder on Saturday when the Wolverines face Oklahoma and its strong defense under coach Brent Venables.

Ad

Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy is all in on Underwood. On Saturday’s episode of “Big Noon Kickoff,” he said:

“I would on a scale of 10, I’m like an eight (that Michigan is going to win),” Portnoy said. “I think Bryce Underwood, I’ve sat with Urban (Meyer)B, I’ve sat with all the quarterbacks, they’re drooling about this guy Bryce Underwood. They can’t believe what they see on tape. He’s like a supernova.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Now, I hope they use his legs. He didn’t run at all last week. I think they’re saving it for this week. I think he may be the single best freshman ever in college football. So I like Michigan.”

Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

Underwood attended Belleville High School in Michigan, where he started at quarterback for all four years and led the Tigers to a 50-4 record. He led the team on a 38-game winning streak from his freshman year through the state championship game in his junior year.

Ad

Over his high school career, Underwood totaled 12,919 all-purpose yards, including 11,488 passing yards, and accounted for 179 total touchdowns, 152 of them through the air. As a senior in 2024, he threw for 2,509 yards and 32 touchdowns with six interceptions, completing 71.8% of his passes. He also rushed for over 600 yards and scored six touchdowns on the ground.

CFB analyst on Bryce Underwood’s real challenge coming in Week 2

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit says Bryce Underwood’s real test will come against Oklahoma, especially in front of Brent Venables’ defense, which is much tougher than what Underwood saw in Week 1. On Saturday’s episode of “SportsCenter,” Herbstreit said:

Ad

“We know how great and talented he is, but we’ve seen a lot of true freshman quarterbacks, guys who eventually became first-round picks, struggle the first time they go on the road. It’s just different.

“... If you watched Michigan’s first game, I don’t think Bryce Underwood could have looked any more in command or poised. It wasn’t just the quick release and strong arm, it was his command of Chip Lindsey’s offense. He really seemed to have it. But when you go on the road, the whole operation is different.”

Ad

Herbstreit also talked about Oklahoma’s quarterback John Mateer, who has been working with new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, and how they have a good connection. The analyst believes the outcome of the game will depend heavily on how each quarterback performs during the game.

Also Read: CFB analyst Joel Klatt believes Bryce Underwood "not afraid" to lead Michigan to the next level in 2025

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More