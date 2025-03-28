"He's a hot garbage" "Elite name": Fans divided over Michigan transfer Alex Orji's latest spring update

Alex Orji, once a dual-threat quarterback for the Michigan Wolverines, has transferred to UNLV for the upcoming season with two years of eligibility left. Last season, he was part of the crowded Michigan quarterback room, where he made just three starts.

Ad

During UNLV’s spring practice, Orji was seen doing a drill at the Fertitta Football Complex on Thursday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The first look of Orji’s talents at UNLV left fans divided, as one said:

“Elite name.”

“He’s a hot garbage,” added another.

“We will see if it’s him that’s the issue or if it was the Michigan offense that held him back,” a fan wrote.

At Michigan, Alex Orji was mainly used in short-yardage and red-zone situations, making the most of his capacity to run and pass. The QB is now playing under Dan Mullen, who has coached quarterbacks like Dak Prescott, Alex Smith and Tim Tebow.

Ad

He is also working with offensive coordinator Corey Dennis, who has coached at Ohio State and Tulsa.

“It will be interesting to see how Mullen and the staff get him on the field. If it’s not at quarterback, he’s too much of an athlete to be standing on the sidelines,” a fan commented

“Man I pray UNLV works out for him. And he can get the passing down because dude really is a 🐶, Athletic asf!!!” a fan added.

Ad

“He is a large human. And a great human. Hope he does great things at UNLV,” another fan noted.

Alex Orji’s competition for UNLV's QB1 job?

At UNLV, Alex Orji will compete for the starting quarterback job with Anthony Colandrea, a transfer from Virginia with two years of starting experience.

In 2024, Orji rushed 57 times for 269 yards and one touchdown, while completing 25 of 47 passes for 150 yards and three scores. Although he was expected to be Michigan’s starting QB for the season, he struggled in the passing game after taking over as the starter in Week 4 against USC.

Orji stayed with Michigan through their bowl win against Alabama in December, even though he had entered the transfer portal earlier. By the end of the season, he had completed 26 passes out of 48 attempts for 155 yards, three TDs and two interceptions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback