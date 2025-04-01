"He's lighting it up": Greg McElroy defends Arch Manning as questions emerge over hype around the Texas star

ESPN's Greg McElroy believes Arch Manning may exceed expectations as a starter for the Texas Longhorns. Manning is currently participating in the team's spring training camp for the upcoming season. So far, he has received praise from insiders who have watched his performance in practice and has fans optimistic about his sophomore year.

On Monday's "Always Football with Greg McElroy," a fan asked the college football analyst if the fan-favorite quarterback was being overhyped. McElroy mentioned how Manning's family legacy has added pressure and created intrigue for the Texas star to be great for the 2025 season.

However, McElroy said that the reports of Manning playing well in spring training camp are a good sign that he may have a successful year.

"If you listen to the early reports out of spring football, Arch is lighting it up," McElroy said (Timestamp: 34:43). "He's lighting it up. People are excited. He's pushing the ball down the field, he's creating big plays off play action, he's got really good talented supporting cast around him at wide receiver and at running back."

The college football analyst also shared that the Longhorns coaches are thrilled with the offensive line in spring training camp. He added that while the expectations for Manning are high, the Texas star may overachieve as the team's new starting quarterback.

"The expectations for Arch are significant, but there is a possibility, there's a possibility that they are not high enough. It's possible," McElroy said (Timestamp: 35:08).

Greg McElroy predicts Arch Manning's success in the 2025 season with the Texas Longhorns

Greg McElroy believes that Arch Manning is well prepared to be a starter after two years as the team's backup quarterback. Last season, Manning completed 61 passes for 939 yards and nine touchdowns as the second-string option to Quinn Ewers. He also started and won two games after Ewers was inactive due to an injury.

His best performance was in the team's 35-13 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sep. 28. Manning finished the game with 26 of 31 completed passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns.

The college football analyst predicts that Manning will have a sensational year and will be focused on being a great quarterback.

"I think he's going to be sensational," McElroy said (Timestamp: 37:25). "I think he's been built up the right way. I don't think he cares about social media. I don't think he cares about creating opportunities for himself via NIL. He doesn't need it, that's for sure.

I think he exclusively cares about becoming the best version of himself when he steps onto the field as the Texas quarterback. That's all he cares about."

Texas will begin the 2025 season with a matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 30.

