"Still haven't seen that": Texas insider fails to find a flaw in Arch Manning

Texas insider Justin Wells hasn't seen a flaw in Arch Manning since he began spring training camp. On Tuesday, the Texas Longhorns had their first day of practice as they prepared for the 2025 season. The quarterback has impressed fans as clips emerged on social media of him completing passes to his wide receivers.

On Thursday, Wells recapped the team's first week of spring training camp with On3's Josh Newberg. The Longhorns insider praised Manning for his performance and said he had not noticed a misstep during practice.

"The thing about Arch is you keep waiting for, you know, 'Oh, he didn't do it this well, or Oh, he missed this up,' and I still haven't seen that. We still haven't covered that. This kid is so freaking prepared. He is so dialed in on what is important is important as right now, and so it's building that camaraderie with that wide receiver room," Wells said. [2:02]

Wells pointed out that Manning started building chemistry in January with the Longhorns wide receivers, including Jaime Ffrench and Daylan McCutcheon. The Texas insider believes the quarterback's decision to bond with his players has resulted in his ability to make great plays in spring training camp.

"Arch is having to build some symbiotic stuff with these new guys, and that's what he was doing in January. He was doing that in February. He was doing that in March. We got to see firsthand this week. He looks tremendous guys. Like, I feel like we say that all the time, but he looks bigger, he looks stronger, and he just looks like it's his turn," Wells said. [2:48]

Texas Longhorns wide receiver options for Arch Manning next season

Arch Manning is expected to be the starting quarterback for the upcoming season. Last year, he completed 61 passes for 939 yards and nine touchdowns. Although the team has lost players in the offseason, Manning will have several wide receivers returning that he can rely on to make plays. One of the players the popular quarterback is building chemistry with in practice is Ryan Wingo.

Wells shared that during the Longhorns' spring training camp recap that Manning was completing passes with Wingo. The wide receiver will be a sophomore for the 2025 season. He had the fourth-most reception yards on the team in his freshman year, with 29 receptions for 472 yards and two touchdowns.

Parker Livingstone is another wide receiver who could be a key target for Manning. Coach Steve Sarkisian redshirted the freshman last season. Livingstone decided to join Texas after completing a total of 115 receptions for 2,207 yards and 31 touchdowns in three years with the Lovejoy High School Leopards. Wells also noted that Manning had made impressive passes with Livingstone in practice.

Along with the new wide receivers, the Texas offense has the potential to thrive in Manning's first season as the starting quarterback.

