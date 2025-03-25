“Why is the Heisman trophy in New York?”: College football fans left mind-blown by Arch Manning’s thrilling spring practice performance

Texas Longhorns fans believe Arch Manning will be a Heisman Trophy winner. The team has begun their spring training camp to prepare for the upcoming season. Coach Steve Sarkisian is expected to have Manning in the starting quarterback role after Quinn Ewers decided to enter the 2025 NFL draft.

Ad

On Tuesday, 'OnTexasFootball's CJ Vogel shared a clip on X of the quarterback completing a deep pass in practice to his teammate. Fans reacted positively to Manning's throw as he looked impressive.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One fan believes the league should hold the Heisman Trophy ceremony in Austin, Texas, instead of New York City, in anticipation of the fan-favorite quarterback's upcoming season. The annual ceremony has traditionally taken place in New York since 1935.

"Why is the heisman trophy in New York? It needs to be in Austin already," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"See that 99 deep throw accuracy? No break in stride for the WR. A nice element to the offense that Ewers couldn't consistently deliver," another fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Will be the GOAT!! Just wait," a fan replied.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"The season can't come fast enough man," a fan wrote excitedly about the Longhorns' 2025 season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Arch Manning is the truth, gotta give credit when credit is due!" a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"So good to have a deep ball thrower," another fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Last season, Texas finished with a 13-3 record and first place in the Southeastern Conference standings. In his junior year, Ewers had 293 completed passes for 3,472 yards and 31 touchdowns. The team's season ended with a 28-14 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl Classic on Jan. 10.

Longhorns fans are optimistic that their new starting quarterback can take the program to the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Arch Manning's performance last season in the backup role

The Longhorns star completed 61 passes for 939 yards and nine touchdowns. Although he played as a backup to Ewers, fans were impressed when he did get an opportunity to compete.

Ad

One of the best performances of his freshman year was when he led Texas to a dominant 35-13 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sep. 28. Manning had 26 of 31 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns. He showed fans in the game that he has the skills to be a great quarterback in the league.

The 2025 season presents an opportunity for him to prove to fans that he is as elite and worthy of being a future Heisman Trophy winner as they believe.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.