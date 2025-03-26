Arch Manning's 2 biggest weapons receive nod of approval from Texas insider after day 1 of spring practice

Arch Manning and Texas got their spring practice window underway on Tuesday. The Longhorns' quarterback, known just as much for being Peyton and Eli's nephew, let loose in front of the cameras. Two of his targets earned their fair share of attention for their performance.

Texas is losing Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond to the NFL draft, but the pair of wideouts that figure to take their spots could be why Arch Manning settles in.

"The quarterback room looks really, really talented," On Texas Football's Bobby Burton said. "The receiver room, I think there's two receivers right now that Texas can rely on in this group that are playing, and that is clearly Ryan Wingo and Parker Livingstone. Beyond that, we've got some young guys that gotta figure out who they are and what they're gonna be at the University of Texas.

"But, Livingstone looked like he's ready to go. Wingo's definitely ready to go. He just looked phenomenal out there today."

Comments begin at 3:18

Ryan Wingo had 29 receptions for 472 yards and two touchdowns last season. Livingstone was a highly touted recruit who dealt with an injury during that campaign.

What can fans expect from Arch Manning?

The expectations swirling around Arch Manning are much more than most other college passers have to deal with early in their careers. The argument has been made that Manning was only considered such a valued prospect because of his last name. On3's J.D. PicKell pushed back against that thought.

"Kirby Smart and Nick Saban both wanted Arch Manning on their football team," PicKell said last month on "The Hard Count with J.D. PicKell." "You think those dudes waste their own time, let alone a roster spot? That in itself should disspell any narrative.

"Oh, by the way, the fact that we have seen him play now in small doses, and he's looked pretty good. It looked like he belongs on the field at the very least. At best, looks like he's a guy who's a high-profile guy within the context of the competition he's playing against."

Manning will be expected to perform well from the start, especially with the buzz around him since he committed to Austin. After waiting his turn, he should now be adapted to the college game. His skills will be put to the test when the Longhorns visit Ohio State to kick off next season.

This will mark Manning's third career start, following two appearances last season while Quinn Ewers recovered from an injury. Beyond that, his college experience has been limited. Judging from the first day of camp, he could very well step in and be a star. It's still too early to tell for sure.

