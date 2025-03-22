"He's like Larry David of college football": Rich Eisen recalls hilarious interaction with NFL legend Warren Sapp

Warren Sapp joined forces with Deion Sanders in the 2024 season, where the Colorado Buffaloes recorded a terrific season at Big 12. They wrapped up the campaign with a 9-4 record and punched a postseason bowl game ticket. Something that happened for the first time since 2020.

Ad

A major part of this success is attributed to NFL legend Sapp, who has been overseeing the defensive scheme of Coach Prime's program. Sapp has always been a jolly guy who often made headlines for his unfiltered and witty remarks. This trend has been no different in Colorado where he is known for pulling pranks and being friendly with athletes.

Recalling one such moment from the past, analyst Rich Eisen shared a hilarious interaction where Sapp shared an airport instance with him.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Warren is kind of like, and he'll appreciate this. He's kind of like the Larry David of football," Eisen said [Timestamp - 8:25]. "He just likes to attract people who are just, for some reason, angry and, you know, he gives it out. I understand he might occasionally invite an approach that he doesn't appreciate.

Ad

“But he, once upon a time, told me a couple things that happened to him in an airport. And he's like, can you believe they came up to me and said that? And I'm like, No, I do not, actually. And he said, Sometimes I wonder, you know what's written on my forehead? And I said, What? And he says, f with me. And he didn't use the letter F,” he explained the hilarious story."

Ad

Ad

Warren Sapp gets a new Hall of Famer in Colorado’’s coaching staff

Last season Coach Prime and Warren Sapp were the only two Hall of Famers in the program. But this season, the team has just gotten bigger and more promising. NFL legend Marshall Faulk has joined forces and will be looking after running back coaching responsibilities.

Speaking about the prominence of Faulk's arrival, Sapp mentioned that the former Bucs legend is a heck of a talent. His command over the positions, strategy and football knowledge is on the next level. Heading into the 2025 season, expectations are pretty high from the program in Boulder.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place