"He’s a mature, wise, and prepared QB": Shedeur Sanders draws huge support from Shrine Bowl executive amid recent hate

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has generated a lot of attention since the NFL Combine. While Sanders did not participate in any drills, he was at the event for interviews. There have been rumors that have been circulating that Sanders did not leave a great impression during his interviews.

NBC's Matthew Berry reported in his Combine recap on Tuesday that two people from different teams told him that he came off as unprofessional and disinterested.

With Shedeur Sanders drawing lots of criticism, some people have come to his defense. Notably, Shrine Bowl executive Eric Galko made a lengthy post on X on Wednesday, crediting him for his maturity, wisdom and preparation.

"During and after the Combine, I’ve seen a lot of discussion around Shedeur Sanders and his character, makeup and attitude," Galko wrote. "Thankful to have gotten to know him and work with him the last few months, and I wanted to share my experiences with him.

"People are entitled to their opinions on Shedeur, but in my experience, he’s a mature, wise, and prepared quarterback and leader who's confidence and perspective may be unique to see and hear at first, but is what makes him a special person and future NFL quarterback."

Cleveland Browns reportedly did not have the same negative impression of Shedeur Sanders

While several teams were reportedly left with a bad impression of Shedeur Sanders following the NFL Combine according to NBC's Matthew Berry, the Cleveland Browns were an exception. According to Berry, the Browns had good conversations with both Sanders and Ward.

The Browns hold the second pick in the draft and are in an interesting QB situation. They signed QB Deshaun Watson to a five-year, $230 million contract before the 2022 season. However, he has since dealt with many off-field controversies and is now recovering from his second Achilles tear.

So, the Browns could be looking for a new young QB in the draft, and Shedeur Sanders could be an option.

