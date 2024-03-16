"He's Prime. He can, or he could choose not to": Stephen A. Smith offers bullish take on Deion Sanders' recruiting strategy

Deion Sanders, who is the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, has been utilizing an unconventional but effective recruiting strategy. While other coaches like Jim Harbaugh, Steve Sarkisian, and Chip Kelly go on numerous off-campus visits to recruit players, Sanders has taken a different approach.

Despite having a $200,000 budget for private air travel, Sanders has not used it for recruitment since taking over at Colorado.

This is because of a health issue that led to the amputation of two of his toes. But that hasn't stopped his coaching staff from making around 90 visits since December 2022 to keep Colorado's recruitment game strong.

Recently, Stephen A. Smith offered his opinion on Sanders' strategy on his YouTube channel.

"What you complaining about," Smith said. "I don't know how much truth there is to this story," Smith said.

"Let's be very very clear if you Colorado you should be thankful the brother sitting up there and got one of the top recruiting classes and he ain't spend a dime of your money. What's the problem?" [Timestamp: 11:23]

However, Smith's bullishness on Sanders' recruiting strategy was:

"Just because he ain't traveling for visits doesn't mean he ain't doing a job those other coaches had to go travel. He's Prime. He can, or he could choose not to."

What is Deion Sanders' recruiting strategy?

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes takes the field.

Despite the crucial recruiting months of December and January, two-time Super Bowl champ Deion Sanders stayed put.

But he secured commitments from high-caliber players, including five-star offensive lineman Jordan Seaton, No. 1 ranked cornerback Cormani McClain, four-star edge Samuel Okunlola, four-star edge Quency Wiggins and four-star WR Will Sheppard.

By signing a significant number of transfer players with multiple years of eligibility, the coach quickly built a competitive team. In fact, he signed 16 new transfer players in December alone.

The Buffaloes improved from 1-11 in 2022 to 4-8 in 2023, including five losses by seven points or less.

Is Coach Prime's outside-the-box strategy, with his unique approach to recruitment, opening the 'new way' in the CFB? Let us know in the comment section.

