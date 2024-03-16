"Why would they be rumors?" Coach Prime doubles down on QB son Shedeur Sanders being No. 1 pick for the 2025 NFL Draft

The Colorado man Coach Prime recently made an appearance on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon and gave a series of epic pump-up speeches. Sanders was there to promote his brand new book “Elevate and Dominate” but ended up stealing the show with his charismatic coaching skills.

During the interview, Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders talked about his aspirations of hosting his own talk show while also expressing his excitement for the upcoming football season. He spoke about how every day is a great day for him because he gets to coach his kids. Shedeur, his son, is the quarterback, and Shilo plays as the safety for the Buffaloes.

When Fallon asked about the rumors of Shedeur being the first draft pick, Sanders confidently replied that he should be.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“[4:24] He should,” Sanders replied. “Why would they be rumors? He should.”

The coach spoke about how emotional it would be for him to coach his kids for the last time this year.

“I’ve coached them ever since they’ve been babies,” Sanders said. “So it’s going to be a great year. But it’s going to be a tough year emotionally because, you know, this is it.”

However, Coach Prime also joked that he wants his kids to make a lot of money:

“But I got to send them off (to NFL) so they can make a lot of money and they can come and take care of Dad [with Laughter],” he said.

Coach Prime electrified the crowd with his cutout pep talk to Jason Kelce & Caitlin Clark

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes.

The former NFL star on “The Tonight Show” gave pump-up speeches with cutouts of Jason Kelce, Caitlin Clark, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and even himself.

The show host, Jimmy Fallon, presented the cardboard cutouts of celebrities to Coach Prime to test his pep talk skills live on the show.

He delivered a hilarious speech to Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce,

“Jason, you come to the end of the road, baby,” Sanders said. “But guess what. You don’t have to train no more. You don’t have to eat right anymore. You could just let all that go (Laughter). And I want you to be as controversial as you ever wanted to be on your podcast. I love you. I appreciate you, but, baby, it’s time for you to really be you.”

Expand Tweet

Coach Prime also gave basketball star Caitlin Clark a powerful message, telling her to dominate the game like never before:

“Caitlin, baby girl, let me tell you something,” Sanders said. “We’re coming down the homestretch. This is going to be your last dance. And guess what. I need you to finish strong. I don’t care what they say about the WNBA, but I know what you’re capable of. I want you to go out there and lead like you’ve never led before. I want you to go dominate like you’ve never dominated before. And unapologetically, girl, I want you to be you.”

But the highlight of the show was Sanders' speech to Hollywood actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson:

“Rock, I love you and I appreciate you,” he said. “You’re a great actor. You’re a great inspirer. You’re great at everything you do. But it’s time for you to step up to the plate and take it to the next level. I need you to run for office. I need you to be the President of the United States of the world!”

Lastly, Coach Prime gave a pep talk to himself:

“Don’t let your appearance cause no interference on what’s about to happen,” Sanders said. “You are him. You are all that. I don’t care what nobody say, baby! You go be you!”

Also Read: WATCH: $45M worth Deion Sanders gets adorable gifts from Today show crew as Coach Prime prepares to welcome grandchild at 56