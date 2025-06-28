"He's a really good player": Arch Manning draws big praise from rival SEC QB at Manning Passing Academy 

LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier praised Arch Manning after attending the Manning Passing Academy. Both players trained together at the training camp to prepare for the 2025 season.

On Friday, Nussmeier spoke with WGNO ABC News about his relationship with the Texas Longhorns quarterback.

"I love Arch," Nussmeier said (Timestamp: 3:32). "He's a really good player. I want nothing but the best for him, and he may say he looks up to me, but there is definitely parts of me that looks up to him, too. You know, his ability, his swagger, you know, his mindset. It's something that is really fun to watch. He's a really, really good player."

Nussmeier also added that they had spoken last season. Both players will be competing to finish the 2025 season as the best quarterback in the nation.

Nussmeier finished his junior year with 337 completions for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns. He was ranked fifth in the nation in passing yards and led his team to a 9-4 record.

His best performance was in LSU's 44-21 win against the Nicholls Colonels on Sep. 7. In that game, Nussmeier completed 27 of 37 passes for 302 yards and six touchdowns.

On Dec. 31, 2024, he led the Tigers to a 44-31 victory against the Baylor Bears in the Texas Bowl. The LSU star player finished with 24 of 34 completed passes for 313 yards and three touchdowns.

He'll try to finish his senior year with LSU on a high note before he declares for the 2026 NFL draft. Meanwhile, Manning is set to enter the 2025 season as Texas' new starting quarterback.

Arch Manning enters a new era with the Texas Longhorns

Arch Manning has been named the new starting quarterback by Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian. Manning finished his freshman year with 61 completions for 939 yards and nine touchdowns.

He served a backup role last season behind Quinn Ewers. However, he had few opportunities to start when Ewers suffered an injury.

His best performance was in the team's 35-13 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sep. 28. He completed 26 of 31 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns.

Texas fans are optimistic that the quarterback will be able to lead the team to a national championship win. He has impressed college football insiders with his performance in spring training camp.

His first challenge as the team's new leader will be against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 30.

