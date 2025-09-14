"He’s trying to become a new Herm Edwards": Paul Finebaum reacts as Brian Kelly's "ingenious" postgame rant steals spotlight after Florida win

The Brian Kelly-led LSU Tigers played against the Florida Gators on Saturday and ended up winning 20-10. It marked the third consecutive win for LSU this season, something Kelly is highly proud of. After the game, when the coach appeared for the pre-game presser, it seemed like his pride took him over.A reporter asked him about the lacklustre performance of the team's offense. The question didn't sit right with Kelly, who went on a fiery rant. He said:&quot;Stop. Really, is that the first question?. We won the game 20-10. Try another question. What do you want me to tell you? I just laid it out for you. We played the game to win the game.&quot;His response quickly went viral, with Paul Finebaum thinking that Kelly's rant was entertaining.“I’m ‘Paul In’ because that guy asked him a question, that was me four years ago, and I would still be asking another follow up,” Finebaum said, as per On3 Sports. “But give Brain Kelly credit. He came after Dabo a couple weeks ago, and now he’s trying to become a new Herm Edwards.“I mean, you have, you have to give Brian Kelly credit for being ingenious, because that was such a great answer, and that’s all people are going to be talking about. But don’t forget, his team wasn’t bad defensively. Offensively? I’m sorry, I don’t want Brian Kelly coming after me.”Despite finding the 63-year-old coach funny, Finebaum did point out LSU's offensive struggles in the game.Brian Kelly's LSU faced offensive struggles all throughout the gameLSU managed just one touchdown on offense, a 23-yard strike from Garrett Nussmeier to Zavion Thomas late in the second quarter. The Tigers' only other trip to the end zone came off the defense, when Deshawn Spears picked off a pass and returned it 58 yards in the third.Florida piled up more yards, but DJ Lagway got intercepted five times, and wiped out that advantage. Despite the win, LSU's attack sputtered, going 4-of-14 on third downs and running 24 fewer plays than the Gators.