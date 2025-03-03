"He's had two bad seasons out of three": Paul Finebaum alerts SEC coach of consequences if 2025 goes south

SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum has put Oklahoma coach Brent Venables on notice, casting doubt on his job security if the Sooners endure another rough season. On his eponymous The Paul Finebaum Show, the college football insider didn’t mince words about the pressure mounting on Venables.

Oklahoma started strong in 2024, going 4-0 in non-conference play, but struggled in Big 12 action, finishing a dismal 2-6. The team's season ended with a heartbreaking 21-20 loss to Navy in the Armed Forces Bowl, capping a second 6-7 campaign in three years under Venables.

"If he can't turn this thing around pretty quickly, I don't think he's going to have much hope," Finebaum said, per Athlon Sports. "He needs a big season because he's had two bad seasons out of three. I wouldn't press my luck with another one."

Brent Venables yells out to his players - Source: Imagn

Venables enters 2025 as one of the college football coaches with the most to prove. The Sooners have endured just two losing seasons in the past 26 years - both under Venables.

While they showed potential with a dominant late-November win over Alabama, that was their only victory over an FBS opponent after September. To exacerbate matters, Oklahoma fielded its worst offense of the 21st century.

SEC coach Brent Venables faces more scrutiny than ever

Oklahoma kicks off spring practice on March 6, and Brent Venables enters a pivotal fourth year at the helm.

After finishing 6-7 in two of his first three seasons, the Sooners coach faces more scrutiny than ever. The spring game on Apr. 12 could provide key insights, but recent player performances offer some optimism.

Tyler Guyton, Jonah Laulu and Marvin Mims Jr., who developed under Venables and new strength coach Jerry Schmidt, exceeded expectations with elite Relative Athletic Scores (RAS) of 9.73, 9.62 and 9.41, respectively.

Brent Venables talks with Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer - Source: Imagn

Nevertheless, Venables is staring down a make-or-break 2025 campaign. Year 2 in the SEC will be a defining test - not just for his job security but for the program’s trajectory. His 0-3 bowl record, despite mid-tier matchups, only adds to the urgency.

The upcoming schedule won’t make things easier. While Illinois State, Temple and Kent State should be routine wins, Oklahoma swaps last year’s Houston game for a daunting clash with Michigan. With nine tough conference games on tap, Venables must prove he can steer the Sooners forward.

