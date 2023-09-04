Deion Sanders has faced much backlash for choosing unique methods in his coaching career. However, with a stunning starter, the Colorado Buffaloes put to rest doubts associated with Coach Prime.

The analysis of Deion Sanders' coaching style has caught much relevance after witnessing a rebuilt team. Shannon Sharpe, the top-tier football analyst tried to break down Sanders's distinctive coaching style on 'First Take'.

Shannon Sharpe pointed out that Deion has an unconventional approach, which has deterred people initially. His coaching style drifts farther away from traditional coaches like Nick Saban. Sharpe stated:

"You know what I think a lot of is what scared a lot of people away is what you just saw. Right? So he is. They want you to be buttoned up like Coach Saban. They want you to be Kirby Smart. They want you to be someone. He's not a typical coach."

Further elaborating on the point, Shannon Sharpe delves into the details of Coach Prime's style, explaining:

"He's gonna give you a catchphrase. He's gonna say, ‘We comin, We Believe, Do you believe? We got Dawgs. We got leaders. He's doing it a different way. When you do things a different way. It scares a lot of people, because they're used to seeing it that specific way."

Deion Sanders' Coaching Journey Decoded

Deion Sanders spent eight years, four years as a head coach and other four as offensive coordinator at the high school level. His experience led him to be named as the head coach for Jackson State Tigers in 2020.

The Tigers took the field in 2020 as a debutant under Coach Prime and finished 4-3 in a season shortened due to COVID-19. The next season earned Sanders' Tigers a record of 11-2, adding to his achievements. Sanders's coaching style and determination led him to win two SWAC championships.

In 2022, the Tigers secured a 12-1 record, ending Sanders' time as he chose to jump ship to Colorado. His final record of 27-6 was concluded after he claimed the 2021 Eddie Robinson Award.

Sanders' time with his Colorado Buffaloes began after a dismal 1-11 season for them last year. The opening of the season against TCU Horned Frogs has now earned him greater recognition.

Deion Sanders had a magnanimous NFL career securing two Super Bowls. He also earned the Defensive Player of the Year Award. He is associated with eight Pro Bowls and as many All-Pro Teams marking an entry to the College Football Hall of Fame.