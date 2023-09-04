Watch: Shannon Sharpe makes his debut on Stephen A. Smith's First Take with a hilarious sketch

Shannon Sharpe is making his debut on ESPN’s First Take with Stephen A. Smith. Sharpe comes over after years of debating Skip Bayless on Fox’s Undisputed.

Sharpe began his new role with a funny sketch with Smith. The two are seen standing very close to each other. Sharpe is yelling at Smith acting like a military drill sergeant, and had some strong words ordering Smith around.

“Stephen A., what is your sole purpose on First Take?” Sharpe asked Smith.

Smith responds with a surprising answer. Unlike his usual takes on the show, Smith agrees.

“To do whatever you say!” Smith said in reply.

Wait, record scratch. The music stops and Smith turns to Sharpe to reiterate his dominance. First Take is first and foremost Smith’s show and he is here to remind Sharpe exactly that.

“I run this show, I don’t care what drill sergeant says. You heard me?” Smith said.

The two then laugh off the confrontation and tease the start of the show. It should be a sign of the antics to come from these two on the revamped show.

When will Shannon Sharpe be on First Take?

Sharpe will feature regularly amongst the rotating co-hosts with Smith on First Take. He will appear on Mondays and Tuesdays during the football season. His first show is on September 4.

There was no report on how much Sharpe’s new deal with ESPN is worth. Expect plenty of fireworks between the two as they are both boisterous personalities.

