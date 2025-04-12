"He's an unbelievably tough dude": Insider makes his thoughts clear on Shedeur Sanders criticisms

Shedeur Sanders was recently enveloped in negativity, that it likely became difficult to look at his strengths and positives. According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, things have gotten too far to an extent that one could know it's just false propaganda that's been shared to drag an individual through the mud.

While speaking to the "Good Morning Football" crew on Friday, Garafolo shared his thoughts on the Colorado quarterback heading into the 2025 NFL draft.

The veteran analyst mentioned that Sanders is a tough guy and looks unaffected by the outside noise and he believes in his game. Lately, there have been several attempts to defame his character and cast doubts over his techniques while throwing the ball during Colorado's pro day. According to Garafolo, he is an accurate thrower and possesses great arm strength.

“I think it has gone a little too far to the point where I almost have to go back and watch clips and read scouting reports," Garafolo said. "My guys sent me their guide yesterday. And just dig into that and remind yourself what he does well, because you’re hearing so much about the negative. I know at his pro day there was talk that the ball was a little loose. Meaning can you drive that thing through the weather at some of these places that could potentially draft you, whether it’s the Giants or whether it’s Cleveland?

"He’s an accurate thrower, especially down the field. He is an unbelievably tough dude who’s willing to take some shots in order to deliver the football. "He does a great job handling the spotlight. That’s been on him since he came out of the canal, basically. I mean, it’s just there’s so many good things about him that now you’re hearing the negative things.”

NCAA Football: Colorado NFL Showcase - Source: Imagn

Uncertainty looms around Shedeur Sanders’ NFL destination

Ever since Shedeur Sanders declared for the 2025 NFL draft, his stock has been volatile with dynamic offseason moves in the NFL. He is a QB who can help the coach in building a roster for the future when teams like the New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns come into the picture.

However, other franchises like the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints have also shown interest. Unless there is a massive blockbuster trade that would happen during the draft, it is highly unlikely that he goes beyond No. 5, since the Browns and the Giants need a QB. Sanders is likely someone teams don't want to pass on.

