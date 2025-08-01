"He didn't think I was a QB": Cam Newton recalls Florida exit while not being on 'best terms' with Urban Meyer

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback Cam Newton became the face of the Carolina Panthers franchise in the NFL after an incredible 2010 college football season. However, his time at Florida before that was a different story; Newton spent his first two seasons in college at Florida before leaving for Blinn College ahead of the 2009 season.

This week, Newton discussed the nature of his exit from Florida vis-a-vis his relationship with former Gators coach Urban Meyer. Reflecting on his exit on Thursday's “Glory Daze,” he said (20:20):

“When I left Florida, I left on my own terms, but it wasn’t the best terms with the coach, and even for Urban, who I have the utmost respect for and his success that he’s had. He didn’t think that I was a quarterback.

"It was so much rebelliousness and in how I wanted to prove, like, yo, I’m going to prove. I got to prove. And I channeled that energy to making me the best player that I possibly can.”

Cam Newton transferred from Florida with just six appearances under his belt over the course of two seasons, having zero starts. The former Heisman Trophy winner then took a step back to relaunch his career. He spent the 2009 season at Blinn College, winning the NJCAA national championship.

He earned a move back to the FBS Division I, joining SEC powerhouse Auburn, led by coach Gene Chizik, ahead of the 2010 season. It turned out to be Newton’s best college season, leading the Tigers to the SEC championship and the national championship. He won the Heisman Trophy the same year, among several other personal awards.

Cam Newton weighs in on Arch Manning’s Heisman Trophy chances

Cam Newton has joined the conversation surrounding the chances of Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning’s Heisman Trophy hopes. Himself a former winner of the prestigious award, he gave his view during a discussion with a fellow former Heisman Trophy winner, Johnny Manziel:

“I think Arch will make a decent run at that. The Heisman goes not just to the most magnificent and outstanding college football player in that year. It also goes to the most polarizing story.

“I hope barring any type of injury, I think he has everything, you know, preloaded and ready to go…. From talent around him to him being talented to him having that last name.”

Cam Newton was the No. 1 overall pick at the 2011 NFL Draft, going on to have a long career with the Carolina Panthers, in which he won the MVP and led the franchise to the Super Bowl.

