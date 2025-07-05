"He has the upside to follow similar NFL path": Insider links Cade Klubnik's style to former Pro Bowler as Dabo Swinney & Co. aim for big in 2025

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik had the option to enter the 2025 NFL draft after leading the Tigers to the college football playoff last season. However, he decided to return to the program for his senior year in hopes of taking Dabo Swinney's team on another title run.

Ad

As Klubnik prepares for the 2025 campaign, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah offered an early scouting comparison on Wednesday.

“His notes read similar to the ones I made for Ryan Tannehill when he was coming out of Texas A&M. Obviously, Tannehill is much bigger, and I thought his arm strength was better than Klubnik’s is at this point in time. However, both guys are very athletic, possessing ideal quickness and the ability to create plays.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“They both throw with touch and timing and excel on loft passes down the field. Tannehill carved out a solid, decade-plus career, making the Pro Bowl in 2019. Klubnik has areas where he needs to continue to improve, but he has the upside to follow a similar NFL path."

Syndication: Spartanburg Herald-Journal - Source: Imagn

Ryan Tannehill, the No. 8 pick in the 2012 NFL draft, has been in the league for 12 years and has played with both the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans. He earned NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors and a Pro Bowl selection in 2019.

Ad

According to Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz in March, he isn’t retired even though he did not play in 2024 after his contract with Tennessee expired. He is in conversation with the Minnesota Vikings for a potential return to the field.

Meanwhile, playing in offensive coordinator Garrett Riley’s system, Cade Klubnik threw for 3,649 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2024. He also added 463 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground, putting together the best season of his college career.

Ad

Former ESPN analyst on Cade Klubnik’s Heisman Trophy chances

Heading into the 2025 campaign, Cade Klubnik is being considered a top contender for the Heisman Trophy, with only Texas’ Arch Manning and LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier having better odds, according to Circa Sports.

Former ESPN analyst David Pollack also praised Klubnik on his show “See Ball Get Ball” on Friday, calling him one of his early picks to be a Heisman finalist.

Ad

"He put up the big numbers,” Pollack said, via Athlon Sports. “He was very successful, and now, next on the list, I don’t think he goes backwards. I think he showed you the explosive playmaking down the field. I don’t see how he’s not there [as a Heisman finalist]. I don’t see how Clemson’s not in the national championship picture this year. That’s why I’m all in, baby.”

BetMGM also has Cade Klubnik as one of the top returning players, giving him +1000 odds to win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More