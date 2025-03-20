“He so wants to be Harbaugh”: CFB fans react as Ryan Day turns into a QB during practice

By Cole Shelton
Modified Mar 20, 2025 14:52 GMT
CFB fans react as Ryan Day turns into a QB during practice

College football fans took aim at Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day after he threw a few passes at Ohio State's spring practice.

During the practice, Day was throwing the balls as the quarterback to receivers. While it was interesting to see him being a part of drills, fans criticized Day.

"He so wants to be Harbaugh," a fan wrote.
"Ryan Day is the best passer on the team," a fan added.

One fan said Day wanted to be a Harbaugh given he used to be a star college and NFL quarterback. Of course, Day and Harbaugh had an intense rivalry during Harbaugh's time as the Michigan Wolverines head coach.

"The fact that the QBs on the roster can’t do this ,,,, should be troubling for OSU fans," a fan wrote.
"Dude CANNOT beat Michigan," a fan added.

Some fans pointed out that Day may have the best arm out of any quarterback on Ohio State's roster, which is a bit of a concern.

"Better QB than kyle mccord," a fan wrote.
"His arm is going to be in hell tomorrow morning. Y'all saw him doing the motion lmaoo," a fan added.

It was a light-hearted moment from Day to be the quarterback during spring practice, as Ohio State is having some fun.

Day is entering his seventh full season as the Buckeyes' head coach. He's gone 70-10 and is coming off of leading Ohio State to the national championship.

Ryan Day explains the key to Buckeyes QB battle

Ohio State will have a quarterback competition ahead of the 2025 season.

The Buckeyes won the national title last season with Will Howard at quarterback. However, he's out of college eligibility, so Ohio State is in the midst of a quarterback competition.

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said the starting quarterback has to be the hardest-working guy in the room.

"The No. 1 job for the quarterback is being the hardest-working guy in the building," Day stated after the first practice, via AtoZSports. "There shouldn't be any questions, like if someone says, 'Who's our hardest-working guy?'
"It should be the quarterback. If it is somebody else, that's a problem. They should be the first one in the building and the last one to leave.”

Ohio State will use spring practices and fall camp to decide its starting quarterback.

