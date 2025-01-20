Heisman finalist Ashton Jeanty addresses Deion Sanders to Cowboys rumors ahead of NFL draft

Ashton Jeanty has offered his opinion on Deion Sanders getting linked to the Dallas Cowboys job. It was reported last week that the franchise owner Jerry Jones has finally reached out to Coach Prime regarding the team's coaching job despite the latter's avocal commitment to Colorado.

Speaking to Fox News Digital recently, Jeanty relishes the opportunity of playing under Deion Sanders in Dallas. The Heisman Trophy finalist is touted to be the first running back to go off the board in the 2025 NFL draft in April, and the Cowboys is a likely destination for him.

"I think that would be a real great opportunity," Jeanty said. "Coach Prime is great at just giving guys opportunities and using them to the best of their abilities. Kind of like Travis Hunter playing both ways. Most coaches wouldn’t do that. I think he would excel at the position."

"Obviously, I’m a man of faith. He’s a man of faith. Having my previous head coach be a man of faith is a great thing. Having a great relationship you can see he has with his guys off the field as he does on the field."

There’s still a lot of questions around where Ashton Jeanty will land. However, a couple of mock drafts have projected the running back to the Dallas Cowboys—a destination he has previously described as a dream come true, given his high school football roots in the state of Texas.

Ashton Jeanty’s dream of playing for the Cowboys

Ashton Jeanty hasn't hidden his admiration for the Dallas Cowboys. Growing up in Frisco, Texas, during his high school days, the running back is a strong fan of the franchise and has confessed his dream is to play there. He's over the years built some familiarity with the team.

"I would love to play for the Cowboys," Jeanty told NBC Fort Worth. "It’d be like a dream come true. Obviously, I used to play in their practice stadium, and all our home games in high school, even my freshman year when we came down here for the Frisco Bowl, we practiced there again.

"So, it would just feel like I’m at home, honestly. I ain’t going to say too much, but Dallas, they’ve always had a good running back, and when they’ve got a good running back, they play a lot better."

Due to the draft system, NFL players don't often land on the team they supported as a kid. However, Ashton Jeanty might be one of the rare times that happens. More importantly, he could play for the team under a coach he has high regard for.

