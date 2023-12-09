Jayden Daniels has broken his silence on Florida State missing the College Football Playoff. The LSU Tigers quarterback spoke about the amount of work Jordan Travis and Co. put in this season. And the Heisman front-runner also explained why he thinks the Alabama Crimson Tide were selected over the Seminoles.

Alabama qualified for the College Football Playoff despite having a worse record in the regular season than the Seminoles. Since the list has come out, fans and experts have expressed their amazement.

Here is what the Heisman front-runner said about Crimson Tide getting selected for the Playoff over Florida State:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“It sucked knowing that, you know, they put in all that work and obviously they weren't rewarded for it. We played them Week 1 so obviously losing Jordan was a big deal for Florida State. And, I personally think that they kinda did it for ratings and viewership.”

Alabama joined the Michigan Wolverines, the Washington Huskies and the Texas Longhorns in the 2023 College Football Playoff. Nick Saban and Co. got the better of two-time defending national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, in the SEC Championship Tournament. They even ousted the No.1 team in the country from the Playoff race.

Georgia did not qualify due to losing the conference championship game. But was the reason to exclude FSU valid?

Why were the Florida State Seminoles excluded from the playoffs?

Florida State finished the regular season with a 12-0 overall record. It even defeated the Louisville Cardinals in the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Game to win the conference title. Fans expected to see the team in the playoffs. But, a selection committee member told ESPN the committee did not find the Seminoles ‘good enough to win the national title.’

Alabama got in despite an 11-1 record. However, in its defense, the team beat the best team in the country to win the SEC title. But does that justify what happened with FSU? The fans did not think so and expressed their frustration on social media.

The Seminoles will face the Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl later this month to end their season. Will they be able to replicate their 2023 form next season?