  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Heisman legend Desmond Howard makes bold prediction for TY Simpson ahead of Alabama vs Vanderbilt showdown

Heisman legend Desmond Howard makes bold prediction for TY Simpson ahead of Alabama vs Vanderbilt showdown

By Garima
Modified Oct 04, 2025 16:21 GMT
Desmond Howard and Ty Simpson (Image credit: IMAGN)
Desmond Howard and Ty Simpson (Image credit: IMAGN)

As Alabama readies itself for its game against undefeated Vanderbilt on Saturday, much of the hope lies on Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson, and former Heisman winner and current ESPN analyst Desmond Howard believes Simpson is playing like one of the best in the country.

Ad
“Alabama’s quarterback, Ty Simpson, right now has played himself into the Heisman conversation,” Howard said on Saturday. “After the Florida State game, this kid has completed 70 percent of his passes, 11 touchdown passes, and he has protected the ball. No turnovers.”

Vanderbilt comes into the game 5-0, led by quarterback Diego Pavia, who has thrown for 1,211 yards and 13 touchdowns while completing 74.6% of his passes. He led the Commodores to a 40-35 upset win over Alabama last year, controlling the game with over 42 minutes of possession and keeping the Tide defense on its heels.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This year, Pavia and Vanderbilt look even better. Their defensive line has consistently disrupted opponents, while Alabama’s defense has had a hard time creating pressure. However, Howard noted one factor that could tip the game in Alabama’s favor.

“Now, they get (running back) Jam Miller back,” Howard said. “He was their second leading rusher a year ago. Last time, when these two teams played, Vandy owned the time of possession, kept the ball for over 40 minutes. Alabama had it less than 20.
Ad
"If Alabama’s able to run the ball and get the ground game going, I think they’ll be OK because it will give them the balance they need in their offense.”
Ad

Nick Saban on what Ty Simpson needs to do against Vanderbilt’s offense

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban, during Friday’s episode of “The Pat McAfee Show,” said Vanderbilt this year is better than the team that beat Alabama last season.

“Last year to me it was the Diego Pavia show,” Saban said. “He dominates the game now in a different way because to me he makes every player on his team better, because he’s a much better passer.”
Ad

Saban noted how Pavia has jumped from a 57% completion rate last season to 70% this year. He also said that Vanderbilt has more weapons on offense and has improved on defense as well.

To beat Vanderbilt, Saban said Alabama needs to control the tempo and avoid mistakes. That starts with running the ball better and staying on the field.

“Ty Simpson’s going to have to handle that.”

Saban added that maintaining balance on offense will be important, especially since Vanderbilt’s offense completely won’t be easy so the best way to slow them down would be to keep the ball out of their hands.

Ad

Also Read: “We remember what happened”: Ty Simpson vows to avenge Alabama's upset to Diego Pavia's Vanderbilt last season

About the author
Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Know More
Edited by Garima
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications