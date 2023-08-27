During the Week 0 game between the USC Trojans and the San Jose State Spartans, last year's Heisman winner Caleb Williams once again showcased why he is regarded as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

And like everyone predicted, USC's offense was on a roll, looking like they'll be one of the best units this campaign as well.

Caleb Williams finished last season with 4,537 yards and 42 passing TDs to win the Heisman. So he already has the bar set high for himself if he wants to repeat his stellar numbers in 2022.

But as the Trojans dismantled San Jose State 56-28 in the game, the 21-year-old quarterback once again showcased his proficiency, opening the game with his first score of the 2023 season, which was a 13-yard touchdown pass to Dorian Singer in the first quarter.

That was not the only highlight for the quarterback in that game. Williams made three quick passes, which helped the Trojans get a first down at their 24-yard-line. The next play of the game was a moment that made fans believe that Caleb Williams is still Heisman material this year as well.

USC fumbled the snap, and the ball landed on Williams. The quarterback saw the defense of San Jose State inching closer to him. And that is when he used his high football IQ, lofting a pass to Tahj Washington for a 76-yard touchdown. This led to a fan calling the play a "Heisman moment" on social media.

"Heisman moment in the 2nd quarter of the game."

Another fan was left in awe over the quarterback's quick thinking during the game, which led to the incredible play on the gridiron.

There were other fans who took the game as an example of why Caleb Williams is projected to be the No. 1 draft pick in 2024.

While there were a few other fans who felt that Caleb Williams still had to showcase his talent against other stronger teams in college football.

Despite the talents of Caleb Williams, the defense is still a matter of concern for USC

It is without a doubt that USC has one of the greatest offensive lines in the college football scene while being led by Williams as their signal caller. But if the Trojans want to achieve success in 2023, then their defense needs to match the quality of their offense.

Last season, they lost the Cotton Bowl against Tualen despite having a 15-point lead against them. And their first game of 2023 against San Jose State once again brought the vulnerabilities of the USC defense to light.

They were already finding themselves in troubled waters early in the game, as San Jose State's Kariee Robinson, Chevan Cordeiro, and Charles Ross were causing all sorts of trouble for USC.

And Cordeiro continued to be a problem for USC's defensive line, creating chances for the Spartans while rushing as well as making passes. Maybe this is why sports author Paul Finebaum expressed his opinion that Caleb Williams might not win the Heisman this year as long as the Trojans' defense struggles.

"He's a great player. We know that. He won't win the Heisman. Because nobody has done it in nearly fifty years (back-to- back) and there's too many things that can go wrong. But the problem I see for USC is still the defense. I remember that Cotton Bowl. They blew a 15-point lead against Tulane. I realize that was last season, but I still can't trust that defense", Finebaum said on Stephen A. Smith's 'First Take'.

Yes, the defense may have been a bit shaky. But it is just the first game of the season. This gives coach Lincoln Riley a better understanding of the changes he needs to make if he wants to be one of the teams that makes it to the College Football Playoffs this year.