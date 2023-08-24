Can Heisman holder Caleb Williams get any better? His USC Trojans coach, Lincoln Riley, certainly thinks that he can, which will be a genuinely scary prospect for college defenses around the country.

Lincoln Riley isn't one of those who believe that Caleb Williams has hit his peak. After Tuesday's practice ahead of USC's season opener against San Jose State, while speaking to the media, he challenged his quarterback to find another gear:

“He needs to get better at a little bit of everything. I don’t know if you guys believe me when I tell you that, but it actually is the truth. He’s tremendous, but he doesn’t walk on water yet.

“He’s got a lot of work to do, and he’s the first one to admit that and to see that.”

Williams entered the transfer portal and followed coach Riley to USC from Oklahoma last year. Riley has a reputation for working with Heisman winners after coaching Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

Next up was Williams, and the quarterback speaking on ESPN showed his appreciation for working under Riley again:

“Being in college now, being part of this brotherhood, and being with Coach Riley, it’s been awesome.”

Caleb Williams had a stellar season last year, throwing for 4,537 yards, resulting in 42 touchdowns. He led USC to an 11-3 record and the Pac-12 championship game, which they lost to the Utah Utes.

Williams made it into the Associated Press preseason All-American team alongside Michigan's running back, Blake Corum, and Ohio State's wide receiver, Marvin Harrison Jr.

Can Caleb Williams win another Heisman?

For most players, winning one Heisman Trophy is the ultimate achievement. One isn't enough for USC quarterback and 2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams, and he's looking to replicate last year's heroics.

The only thing missing from his collection is a national championship. But such is the confidence of the current USC roster that wide receiver Mario Williams guaranteed one when speaking to Pro Football Focus:

“We’re going to win a national championship. Nothing less, nothing more.”

Williams will have to clear a strong field that includes fellow quarterbacks Drake Maye of North Carolina and LSU's Jayden Daniels. Also in the running is Ohio's talented wide receiver Marvin Harrison.

Speaking to ESPN, Caleb Williams did not commit to declaring for next year's draft.

“That’s for sure now going to be an in-the-moment decision at the end of the year,” Williams said. “It’s my third year, and the dream and goal was to go three-and-out. Being around these guys and in college and enjoying it, we’ll have to see at the end of the year.”

A stellar season for the Trojans could see Williams being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.