After a promising first season under coach Lincoln Riley ending with an 11-3 record, the USC Trojans are gearing up for a run at the national championship.

Wide receiver Mario Williams was one of the significant transfers who followed Caleb Williams' example and entered the transfer portal from Oklahoma to play under coach Lincoln Riley once again.

Williams wasn't shy about declaring his team's intentions in the coming season's national championship conversation.

“We’re going to win a national championship. Nothing less, nothing more,” Williams told Pro Football Focus.

Considering how they finished last season, losing to the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship game and in the Cotton Bowl to the Tulane Green Wave, it's a bold promise by the 5-foot-9 WR.

Mario Williams and Dorian Singer were ranked No. 6 on the list of the best pair of college football receivers by PFF, adding to a talented roster assembled by the Trojans.

Can USC really win a national championship?

USC is nowhere near the national championship conversations this season, with back-to-back champions Georgia Bulldogs undisputed favorites to complete a three-peat.

The USC Trojans were ranked No. 6 in the highly respected Associated Press preseason poll, just behind the LSU Tigers. The likes of the Michigan Wolverines and Alabama Crimson Tide are also placed higher on the list.

Lincoln Riley's men do have reigning Heisman Trophy winner quarterback Caleb Williams in their ranks. The QB is expected to be next year's NFL draft No. 1 pick, and Riley has assembled a talented roster around him.

Riley is also a known talent whisperer and has worked with several Heisman winners, including Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray at Oklahoma and Caleb Williams at USC.

Talented receiver Dorian Singer summarized the draw that Riley has on players looking to join USC.

“I liked USC’s offensive scheme,” Singer told PFF. “We had night games on Saturdays, so I’d turn on the TV in the hotel room and just watch them. I felt like their concepts really fit me. Coach Riley is an offensive guru. One thing he says is that he doesn’t make the offense, the player makes the offense. That was something that stood out to me.”

Riley has not reached the postseason in the past three years, which is a worrying statistic and will be the first hurdle he has to summit if he's to lead USC to glory.

Not being among the favorites might just suit USC as the school seeks to inject itself into the national championship conversation. If they can repeat last season's heroics, they will be one of the season's surprises.