We have a new favorite in the Heisman Trophy odds after Week 6 of the college football season. This should be very interesting as the season progresses, going from potentially having a history to more of a race.

Today, we are going to take a deeper dive into the top six contenders in terms of betting odds for the Heisman Trophy and discuss what they have done up to this point.

Heisman Trophy Odds after Week 6

6. Drake Maye, UNC (+3000)

Drake Maye continues to do well and is leading to victories as the UNC Tar Heels remain undefeated. They picked up a 40-7 home win over Syracuse this week and had three touchdowns and 442 passing yards to continue keeping his name on this list.

On the season, Maye is now 129-of-179 (72.1 completion percentage) for 1,629 yards with eight touchdown passes and four interceptions. He needs more games like he did on Saturday in order to have a shot at the Heisman Trophy.

5. Jordan Travis, Florida State (+3000)

Jordan Travis has been playing well but did not have that dominant of a game against the Virginia Tech Hokies. He finished 18-of-24 for 170 yards with two passing touchdowns.

That increased his numbers to 92-of-145 (63.4 completion percentage) for 1,198 yards with 12 touchdowns and one interception. The Seminoles would need to have an offensive explosion to get Travis more involved in the discussion going forward.

4. Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma (+1200)

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been dominant throughout the season and yesterday's Red River Rivalry game did nothing but showcase that.

In the game, he finished going 23-of-38 for 285 yards with a passing touchdown as well as 14 rushes for 113 yards and a touchdown.

So far this season, he is sixth in passing yards (1,878), 12th in completion percentage (72.3) and tied for third in touchdown passes (16).

3. Bo Nix, Oregon (+600)

Bo Nix has been excelling offensively for the Oregon Ducks as the senior quarterback was able to go 27-of-32 for 290 yards with four touchdowns this week against the Stanford Cardinal to strengthen his Heisman Trophy candidacy.

He is now 131-of-163 (80.4 completion percentage) for 1,459 yards with a 15:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

With the loss of running back Noah Whittington for the season, Nix may be asked to drop back more often and get some more numbers as a result.

2. Caleb Williams, USC (+225)

For the first time this college football season, Caleb Williams does not hold the top spot on this list.

He struggled last night against the Arizona Wildcats in a triple-overtime victory, as he was 14-of-25 for 219 yards with one touchdown pass. However, he did run 12 times for 41 yards and three rushing touchdowns but the passing numbers are going to play more in the race for the award.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is 119-of-166 (71.7 completion percentage) for 1,822 yards with an NCAA-leading 22 touchdowns to one interception.

1. Michael Penix Jr., Washington (+200)

Welcome to the new favorite for the Heisman Trophy, Michael Penix Jr. The Washington Huskies quarterback did not play this week but the ineffectiveness of Caleb Williams gave him the lead.

During the season, Penix Jr. recorded 133-of-178 (74.7 completion percentage) for 1,999 yards with 16 touchdown passes and two interceptions. If he can figure out how to continue putting up incredible numbers, he can win the award.