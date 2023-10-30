Heisman Trophy Odds and Favorites after Week 9 of College Football

Week 9 of the college football season is now behind us. Michael Penix Jr. has reclaimed his position as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy after a big game.

Take a look at the odds of some of the top players in the Heisman Trophy race below.

What are Michael Penix Jr.'s Heisman Trophy odds?

Michael Penix Jr. is once again the favorite to take home the Heisman Trophy. In Week 9, he completed 21 of his 38 pass attempts for 369 yards, four touchdowns and one interceptions.

Penix's odds of winning the award now sit at +270. He has led the Washington Huskies to an unbeaten record through eight games this season. He has thrown for 2945 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions, completing 68.8% of his passes.

What are J.J. McCarthy's Heisman Trophy odds?

J.J. McCarthy entered Week 9 as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, but the Michigan Wolverines had a bye week, allowing Penix to pass him once again. Penix's odds of taking home the award are +300.

McCarthy has led Michigan to an unbeaten record through eight games this season. He has thrown for 1799 yards, 18 touchdowns and three interceptions. The Wolverines quarterback has completed 78.1% of his passes, adding 168 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries.

What are Jayden Daniels' Heisman Trophy odds?

Jayden Daniels has the third-best odds to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy, sitting at +400. The LSU Tigers also had a bye week in Week 9, but, Daniels has led them to a 6-2 record, with both losses coming against stronger opponents.

He has thrown for 2573 yards, 25 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. Daniels has completed 73.1% of his passes, adding 521 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 91 carries.

Who are the top remaining Heisman Trophy candidates?

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix has +550 odds to take home the Heisman Trophy, while Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis has +750 odds.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. follows with odds at +1200, while Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck have odds at +2500.

Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Olile Gordon II has +5500 odds of taking home the award. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner and USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams rounds out the top 10, with odds of +8000.